Why do we sometimes cry without any rhyme or reason? Find out

Do you sometimes end up crying for a good few minutes without any actual reason? Then these could be the root causes. Read on to find out.

We cry because of several reasons. Whenever we feel sad about something, when we get hurt physically or when we see emotional scenes in movies, we shed tears. It is fine and everyone cries. You must have heard about how crying is good and it is a sign of a tough human being. But sometimes we end up bursting in tears without any obvious reason. Sometimes suddenly we feel overwhelmed and emotional and just start shedding tears. If you are tensed about why you are crying without any rhyme or reason then you should know that there will always be some underlying root cause.

One of the major reasons could be depression which is a mood disorder. Feeling of being worthless, hopeless, and low energy, losing interest in things you enjoy can all pile-up and blasts away in the form of tears. You don’t have to be clinically diagnosed with depression to experience signs of it. Another potential reason is an anxiety disorder. Aside from crying, thinking about impending danger, feeling nervous and constant worrying are some warning signs. Depression and anxiety are two common causes, there are several other reasons which may not seem like a conscious connection for your crying but could be the reason.

1. Sleep deprivation

You need at least 7-9 hours of sleep every day. If you fail to get the right amount of sleep then it will disrupt your emotions as well as moods. For the unversed, lack of sleep leads to altered emotional reactivity and our brain loses the ability to distinguish between what’s important and what’s trivial & manageable. Because of this, everything seems like a big deal. Minor triggers can lead to emotional outbursts.

2. Burnout

Stress and burnout from work could be a potential reason for your crying for no reason. Breaking into tears acts as a vent for all the tension which has been adding up. Aside from crying, headaches, stomach issues and aches are some other signs of burnout and stressful life. So, working more or being under pressure or in conflict and tense environment can be bad for you so make sure to take a break to relieve the stress and the signs.

3. Premenstrual syndrome aka PMS

Being weepy, moody and bloating are some of the signs of premenstrual syndrome aka PMS. Around 1 or 2 weeks before your periods, you may experience mood swings, trouble focusing, angry outbursts, anxiety and crying spells. Other physical signs of PMS are breast tenderness, tiredness, headaches, hunger, digestive problems, and aches. These happen because of hormonal changes. So, yes, unexpected crying could be due to PMS.

4. Vitamin B12 deficiency

Are you having vitamin B12 deficiency? Then the unexpected crying could be due to the same. This particular vitamin is very important for blood and nerve cells. And deficiency of B12 can lead to depression, apathy, and irritability. Other signs are weakness, tiredness, weight loss, loss of appetite, constipation, poor memory, confusion, and megaloblastic anemia among others. Find out if you lack this nutrient and your physician will help you with treatment.

5. Low blood sugar

Low blood sugar or hypoglycemia could be the reason why you easily become tearful. The disorder can happen when we have too much carbohydrates, binge drinking, malnutrition, fasting, Addison's disease, or an issue with the heart, liver, or kidneys among others. Other signs are hunger, sweating, tiredness, dizziness, and heart palpitations, blurred vision, confusion and sleepiness.

6. Pseudobulbar affect

Pseudobulbar affect aka PBA is a condition that happens to people with neurological injuries or conditions. It impacts our brain processes of emotions. It causes episodes of sudden and uncontrollable crying or laughing. This mostly happens to people who have a brain injury, multiple sclerosis, dementia, Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS), or stroke survivors. Medicines are available to reduce the frequency and severity of emotional outbursts.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×