Why does hot weather cause breathing problem and how to stay safe from it, explains Dr Arvind Kate

Summer is here, so we should all be well prepared to survive in the scorching heat. And the most important factor is breathing. As hot weather can cause breathing problems, so Dr Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, shares some tips that will allow you to breathe freely in hot weather.

The hot weather can lead to breathing difficulties, cough, wheezing, and nose and throat irritation, and trigger symptoms tied to Asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Since the summer is here, it will be the need of the hour to beat the heat and humidity and catch your breath. Keeping out of the sun, avoiding the heat, and keeping the house cool can be some of the vital steps that you can take to breathe freely during hot and humid conditions. During summer, the pollen levels are higher and this can lead to respiratory illnesses along with signs like shortness of breath, wheezing, cough, runny nose, cold, and fatigue. Here are some essential tricks shared by Dr Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, that you can follow to breathe easily as the hot temperature rises.

1.You must workout at home instead of exercising in the heat. Do not run in the scorching heat. Make sure the room is properly ventilated. It will be a good idea to avoid strenuous activity during those sunny days.

2.Avoid active and passive smoking, pollutants, and allergens.

3.If you have asthma then don’t skip your medications at any cost. Doing so can worsen your health.

4.Check the weather around your area before stepping out of the house. Avoid going out between 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM when the sun is at its peak. Try to finish your work in the evening. High pollen and pollution levels can be dangerous for you as they give a tough time to your lungs. Be at home, avoid busy roads and opt for an air cooler, if you can. In case, there is an emergency and you need to venture out of the house then just wear a hat or cover yourself with a scarf and use sunscreen.

5.If you plan to step out of the house then carry all the essentials like your medication and even a bottle of water.

6.To cool down, you can even drink cold water but don’t go overboard on it as it can take a toll on your lungs. Avoid drinking colas that dehydrate you.

7.You can even opt for a cool shower or splash some cold water on your face to stay fresh.

8.Eat salads and fruits and avoid the junk, spicy, oily, and processed ones during the hot Summer days as they can cause indigestion.

9.Keep your house cool and avoid opening the windows during day time.



