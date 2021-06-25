Why is vitamin C considered your skin’s best friend? Dietician and nutrition expert decodes

Applying vitamin C on your skin is not sufficient. Eating the right amount of vitamin C rich foods is what does the magic. Here’s how vitamin C can help benefit your skin in multiple ways explained by Dr Rohini Patil.

Applying Vitamin C does wonders to your skin. However, applying vitamin c products is not sufficient. Eating vitamin c rich foods like orange, lemon, berries, broccoli and more helps in maintaining this nutrient in the body.

Vitamin C is an essential vitamin which means your body doesn’t produce it, you have to eat it. It boosts your immunity, manages high blood pressure, lowers the risk of heart disease and it is certainly beneficial for your skin as well. Here are some benefits of vitamin C on your skin:

Helps against sun damage

Vitamin C includes antioxidants that protect against damage from UV rays. It does not work as sunscreen, but if UV rays damage your skin, it helps to blunt the harm.

Lightening of dark spots

Vitamin C helps to lighten the patches and dark spots called hyperpigmentation. Also, it helps in whitening the skin and making it smooth and glowing.

Helps to smooth wrinkles

Vitamin C is a powerful ingredient present in anti-ageing creams. But only applying creams on the face may not help. A healthy diet actually helps for better results. People who get more vitamin C are likely to have fewer wrinkles. Citrus fruits like berries, lemon, orange are essential sources of vitamin C. Not only citrus fruits, spinach, red pepper and broccoli are also rich in Vitamin C.

Boost Collagen

It is a protein that is present in your skin which helps to keep it from sagging. As you grow older, the body slows down collagen production. Vitamin C encourages the production of new collagen and maintains the collagen you have. It also protects them from being damaged.

Healing wounds and scars

Vitamin C helps in healing wounds quickly. It helps to close open pores and produce collagen which is essential in the healing of an injury.

Even skin tone

Vitamin C may help in diminishing your scars. The antioxidants help in healing and making your skin tone even.

Hydrates skin, removes tan and makes it glow

Vitamin C helps in hydrating your skin. Dehydration makes your skin dull and dark. Vitamin C helps in lightening your skin, removes tan and makes your skin glowing without any dark spots on your face.

About the author: Dietician and nutrition expert, Dr Rohini Patil, Founder and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle.

