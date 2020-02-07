Vitamin C: Here's why this nutrient is essential for our health

We all know that vitamin C is an essential nutrient but not many of us know why it's important for our health but it's important to know all the health benefits of this nutrient.

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient for our body and it's also a common deficiency that most people have. Vitamin c happens to be a very essential water-soluble vitamin that is your body's basic requirement. But vitamin C cannot be produced by our body and we need to consume it to satisfy our body's need for this nutrition. Vitamin C has numerous health benefits and it is known to nourish our body. This vitamin is usually found in fruits and vegetable like spinach, kale, strawberries, orange, lemon, kiwi and other such fruits.



Vitamin C is an antioxidant that is essential for our body because it is just what our body needs in order to be able to absorb other nutrients like iron. It also the one thing that helps our body in healing wounds and building connective tissues. A deficiency in this nutrient can often lead to numerous problems like gingivitis and bleeding gums, weak immunity, joint pain, nosebleeds and beauty problems like dry hair and skin and split ends. This is why it's essential to watch our vitamin C intake and ensure that we get adequate nutrients to satisfy our body's health needs.

Here are some reasons why vitamin C is essential for our health.

1. Vitamin C is known to be a natural diuretic and helps keep our kidneys healthy. It helps in detoxing our body by reducing the excess sodium and water in our body and this, in turn, helps reduce our blood pressure as well. It helps our blood vessels relax and reduces our blood pressure over time.

2. Vitamin c is essential for our immune system. It helps strengthen our immune system and help our body fight diseases and infections.

3. Vitamin C is crucial for our vision. It lowers the risk of cataract and prevents free radicals from damaging the lens tissue. It also helps in regenerating the nutrients in the eye which help improve your vision and eye health.

4. Vitamin C is the one nutrient that helps in maintaining oral hygiene and health. It helps keep our gums healthy and prevents periodontal diseases. It also helps maintain our teeth healthy and prevent gum bleeds.

5. Vitamin C is known to be an added supplement that is beneficial for people with blood sugar problems. It helps regulate the blood sugar levels in your body and prevents diabetes from worsening and taking a toll on your health.

