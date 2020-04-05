THIS is why you should add superfood makhanas to your diet

Makhana is a superfood that we should all add to our daily diet because it has loads of health benefits that most of us are unaware of; Read on

Most of us enjoy a good snack every now and then but we often forget that most of the snacks that we munch on are unhealthy and processed food items that we should limit. It is very important to think of our health and avoid food items that can do us more harm than good. In today's time, it's very important to stay health-conscious and avoid munching on unhealthy snacks. We all have the habit of snacking but it's what we snack on that truly matters. There are some superfoods that we can snack on to maintain our body and health. One such food item is makhana. It is also known as foxnut and is usually consumed during the Navratri fast but it has multiple health benefits which make it a superfood that we should add to our regular diet. Roasted foxnuts are a crispy and delicious snack which can easily replace our unhealthy snacks and provide our body with health benefits.

Here are some reasons why you should add makhana to your diet.

1. Foxnuts have low sodium content and are rich in minerals like magnesium and potassium which are beneficial for people with high blood pressure. Makhanas can help manage blood pressure and also maintain cardiac health. It is also rich in folate which is essential for our heart health.

2. They make for a great snack if you're on a weight loss diet. They're low in calories and saturated fat and have a high protein content. Munching on makhanas fill make you feel full for a longer time and prevent overeating and cravings.

3. They're rich in antioxidants and contain compounds which are known to reduce inflammation. It also contains substances that can fight against the harmful free-radical which in turn slows down the process of ageing by repairing the damaged proteins in our body.

4. Makhanas can help diabetic people in managing their blood sugar levels but it's always best to consult your doctor before you add anything to your diet. Makhanas have just enough carbs and have a low glycemic index and make for a great snack for people with blood sugar problems.

5. They are gluten-free and are known to be rich in fibers, proteins and carbohydrates. This makes them a great snack for your digestive system. It is known to help in bowel movement and prevent indigestion or constipation.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More