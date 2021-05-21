Why you should take your dark circles seriously and have home remedies to combat it

Dark circles are one of the most common and stubborn skin issues that make the eyes look tired and aged. So, Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, talks about why we should take them seriously and home remedies to get rid of the dark circles.

Dark circles are stubborn and no matter how much you try to get rid of them, they don’t go away easily. Dark circles are everyone’s nightmare and it is caused by several factors like stress, lack of sleep, hormonal changes, disturbed routines, lack of a vitamin rich diet, hydration, not applying sunscreen, ageing, allergies, genetics and too much screen time (mobiles, laptops, TV), etc.

Why you should not take dark circles casually?

Dark circles are one of the most common skin issues that must not be taken casually. When you them around your eyes, you need to play close attention to it. But at the same time, the skin around your eyes is very delicate, so you have to be gentle with it. So, Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, gives you some easy home remedies to combat dark circles.

Cooling cucumber

Cucumber is the go-to remedy for dark circles for ages. Grate some cucumber and add some coconut oil, aloe vera gel and few drops of carrot seed oil to make a creamy paste. Freeze in ice cube trays. Rub the cubes around the eye area. Let it sit for few minutes and wash with normal tap water. Do this every day or whenever you feel that your eyes are tired.

Brightening Tomato

You can use tomato in multiple ways to lighten the dark circles. Mix equal parts of tomato with lemon juice. Use a cotton ball to apply this around your eyes. Leave for 10 minutes and wash.

Squeeze out some fresh tomato juice and mix few drops of almond oil to it. Apply around the eyes before going to bed and wash it in the morning.

Orange juice

Rich in vitamins A and C, orange juice should be an integral part of the eye skincare routine. Mix few drops of orange juice with glycerine and dab it around the dark circles and wash when it’s dry. This remedy will get rid of dark circles and also bring back the glow.

Instant fix with baking soda

If you are in a hurry then you can use this trick for instant result. Mix one teaspoon of baking soda with warm water to make a paste. Dip cotton pads in this paste and place them over the eyes. Leave them for 10-15 minutes and wash.

Almond oil and lemon juice

Mix 1 teaspoon of almond oil with few drops of lemon juice and apply this mix around the eyes in an anti-clockwise direction. Massage well and let it rest for 2-3 minutes. Rinse well.

You can also help these home remedies work faster by:

1- Applying sunscreen around the eye areas.

2- Wear sunglasses when you move out.

3- Always applying eye cream/ moisturiser around the eyes after cleaning the face.

4- Drinking an adequate amount of water.

5- Eating food rich in Vitamins E, A and C.

6- Including some dark chocolate in your diet.

7- Keep a pillow under your head to keep the eye area elevated.

8- Include meditation and yoga in your daily routine.

9- Do eye exercise regularly

10- Consult your dermatologist if the dark circles persist and become severe.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 6 Expert approved reasons to add raw honey to your diet

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×