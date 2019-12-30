Winter Care: THESE food items can help you with sore throat

Winter season brings sore throat, cough and cold. If you suffer from cough and sore throat quite often, then read below to find out how these food items can help you with sore throat.

Winter is here, which means it's time to take out your cashmere and sweaters. But it also means that the season of sore throat, cold, cough and flu has arrived. In winter, the cold weather sometimes gets harsh, which results in minor flu and throat pain. Especially when it comes to sore throat, dealing with it is not an easy task. That constant cough and pain in the throat can also give you sleepless nights. And the medications further add to drowsiness and spoil your taste buds. If you are someone who has throat quite often, then here's how some foods can help you with a sore throat.

These foods will give you enough nutrients to fight off illnesses and fight that annoying sore throat. Read below to find out which food items should be a part of your winter care diet.

Bananas:

Bananas are non-acidic and are soft for your throat. They are easy to swallow when you have a sore throat. Apart from this, bananas are rich in vitamins, B6, potassium and vitamin C.

Lemon juice with honey:

This concoction is an excellent throat relieving alternative. It helps to reduce inflammation and also cools down the aggravated throat apart from thinning any congestion.

Egg whites:

When you have a sore throat, proteins like egg white or scrambled eggs are easy to digest and also help you to deal with inflammation and the pain of a sore throat. However, make sure you do not add spices as it can worsen the pain.

Oatmeal:

Oatmeal has soluble fiber, and it helps in lowering ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol levels in the body. Make a hot bowl of oatmeal by adding bananas or honey, and you will get enough soothing qualities for your sore throat.

Boiled carrots:

Carrots are great when you're sick, but they should be boiled or steamed before eating. It is because eating raw carrots can be risky for your sore throat and can further aggravate the pain. Not only this, but carrots are also full of nutrients, such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, fibre and potassium.

Credits :TOI

