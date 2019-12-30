Winter Rash: Here's how you can diagnose and treat the winter rash during the cold season

Winter rash is a very common skin problem among people, which occurs due to the dry skin during winter. Here's how you can diagnose and treat these skin problems.

Winter is always harsh on our skin. The prime reason for all the issues them is skin rash. As the cold and dry weather takes all the moisture from the environment, our skin becomes lifeless, dull and itchy. Even the healthiest skin becomes dull during this time of year. Among all the problems, winter rash is one of the prime concerns of us. In this case, the skin needs deep moisturization and proper care. If the winter rash is not treated well, then it may last long even after the winter. If the skin rash stays for a long time, then do not skip consulting a dermatologist for proper medication on it.

Symptoms of winter rash:

Redness.

Swelling.

Itching.

Flaking.

Sensitivity.

Blisters.

Who tends to get the rash more?

Winter rash is a common problem. But the risk of getting it is higher for people who have the following:

Eczema.

Rosacea.

Dermatitis.

Allergies.

Asthma.

Sensitive skin.

Normal causes of winter rash

Skin’s outer layer contains natural oils and dead skin cells that hold water inside the skin. It helps to keep our skin soft, smooth, and moisturized. The dry weather, hot shower and turning up the heater makes the skin lose the oils. As a result, the skin loses its moisture. Some other causes of winter rash are as follows:

Sensitivity to antibacterial soaps, deodorising soaps, detergents.

A bacterial infection.

A viral infection.

A latex allergy.

Stress.

Sunburn.

Fatigue.

How to diagnose a winter rash

If you start to experience the above-mentioned symptoms on your skin, then consult your dermatologist immediately. He will examine your skin and give medication accordingly. If you haven't changed your skincare products, then maybe the rashes occur due to the dryness.

Treatment of winter rash

Follow the medications given by your dermatologists to cure the winter rash. Apart from that, these are some home remedies, which can work both as an over-the-counter treatment and prevent the rashes:

Regular use of moisturisers.

Keep a petroleum jelly in your bag.

Add vegetables to your diet.

Use oatmeal soap while bathing.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Healthline

