Winter tips for Pregnant Women: THESE tips will keep you warm and fit during the season

Everyone needs to take care of their health during winters, especially pregnant women. Read below to find out some winter care tips for soon-to-be mommies. These tips will keep them warm and healthy during the winters.

Expecting a baby is one of the most beautiful phases of every woman's life. However, everyone related to the expecting mother should make sure that both the baby and the mother are healthy and happy. When it comes to pregnancy, it can lead to stress and mood swings. It also takes a toll on a woman's body; moreover, if you are pregnant during winters, you need to keep in mind some things. The chilly weather is associated with the common cold, infections, cough and fever. Also, the prevalent dryness or lack of moisture in the air is a thing one needs to be careful about.

With this, here are some things that soon-to-be mommies should keep in mind during winters. These tips will come in handy to take care of the nutrition and health you and your baby during the winters.

Pregnant women should take care of their immunity and eat food items that boost their immunity. Food items like spinach, ginger, Indian gooseberry, almonds, yoghurt and red bell peppers should be a part of the diet.

Pregnancy makes the body more sensitive, hence exposing the body to extreme conditions can be harmful to both the mother and the baby. Excessive cold may even make you fall sick. Try to stay indoors as much as possible. Even when you step outside wear enough woollens to keep you warm.

In winters we often tend to drink less water, but it should be the other way round. In winter, the body needs extra water because of the dry winter air. Therefore, try sipping adequate water throughout the day. A well-hydrated body helps protect you from other illnesses as well. Ensure that you do not consume sweetened beverages.

Winter calls for some laziness, but remember that you have to exercise a bit for your baby. Indulge in some light exercises, since it will help you and the baby and also keep you warm.

Use essential oils to retain the moisture of your hair. As your abdomen expands, the skin will also tend to stretch and stretching of dry skin is extremely painful. So make sure to apply lotions in regular intervals.

Credits :NDTV

