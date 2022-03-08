Women’s Day 2022: 5 Pertinent health concerns every woman should be aware of

While men and women both contract various conditions, some health problems affect women differently and more frequently. Furthermore, many women's health problems go undiagnosed, and most drug trials exclude women from participation. Women's health encompasses a wide range of gender-specific concerns, such as oestrogen production, mental health, sexual health, and fertility issues. As their reproductive systems undergo major changes, women's mental and physical states change dramatically. Women can take control of their health by following a healthy diet, getting regular screenings, and living a healthy lifestyle.

To help women boost their health, here are 5 medical conditions which are of great concern to them.

1. Heart Disease

Despite increased awareness in recent decades, only about half of women recognise heart disease as their leading cause of death. Women, on the other hand, may not recognise their symptoms as those of a heart attack and dismiss them as the result of excessive exercise or heartburn. While menopause does not cause heart disease, certain risk factors such as higher blood pressure, cholesterol, and oestrogen levels are more common after menopause.

2. Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women from cancer. According to the most recent global statistics, approximately half a million women die each year from breast cancer. Increasing age, family history, early onset of periods or menopause after a particular age, obesity, and other risk factors are all involved. One must maintain its knowledge of breast cancer self-examination.

3. Maternal Health Issues

From iron-deficiency anaemia to high blood pressure, the changes a woman experiences during pregnancy can impact a woman’s health. Women should ensure adequate nutrition and take preventative measures such as receiving the necessary immunizations. they may continue to exercise as usual, but if they have any concerns, they should consult your doctor.

4. Sexual Health and Bladder Issues

Women should be concerned about their sexual and bladder health because sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and urinary tract infections affect them quickly. It has been discovered that an STD has a more severe effect on women than on men. Although STDs are frequently left untreated in women because their symptoms are less noticeable or because they are more likely to be misdiagnosed with another illness, they can have serious consequences, such as infertility.

5. Depression

According to new evidence, women are more likely than men to experience anxiety and depression. According to the World Health Organization, depression is the most common mental health problem among women, and suicide is the leading cause of death among women. Depression can last for several weeks and interfere with your daily activities. Family history, marital problems, chronic illness, stressful life events, physical or sexual abuse, and so on are all risk factors.

Women in India, unlike most men, have additional responsibilities such as caring for children and parents. They forget about their own needs while attempting to maintain everything else, and their health suffers as a result. Our culture expects women to work and care for their families. In this patriarchal society, women have not been taught to take care of themselves. However, things are changing among younger generations, and women are learning to prioritise their own needs.

