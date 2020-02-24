Wood Apple Health Benefits: Here's why THIS fruit is good for diabetic people

Wood apple is a fruit that has some other names like elephant apple, monkey fruit, etc. For being the favourite food of elephants, it has been named as elephant food. This fruit is considered to be sacred in Hindu traditions and is also used as an offering to the god. This fruit which is widely cultivated and eaten in India comes with numerous health benefits. It's rich in nutrients, vitamins and organic compounds like tannins, calcium, phosphorus, fibre, protein and iron.

Check out the health benefits of wood apple fruit right below:

Promotes healthy digestion process

Wood apple is highly beneficial to combat digestive disorders. It can help to cure ulcers or piles as the fruit contains tanning that can reduce inflammation. The fruit comes with laxative property which can ease constipation and the pain caused by it. The antifungal and antiparasitic properties of this fruit can be good for making the digestive system healthy.

Good for blood purification

Wood apple trees are also good for blood purification process that can effectively remove toxins from the blood.

Prevent scurvy

The deficiency of Vitamin C causes scurvy, which is a life-threatening condition. So, wood apple fruit, which is rich in Vitamin C, gives relief from the development of scurvy. This can also boost the immune system to protect us from getting microbial or viral infections.

Good for diabetic people

The 'feronia gum' present in the trunk and branches of the wood apple tree is good for diabetic people as it can control the flow and secretion of sugar level in blood. By regulating the insulin and glucose levels, the fruit prevents spikes and plunges in our body.

Cures minor respiratory problems

Wood apple fruit can cure minor respiratory problems and sore throat and cough. It can help to loosen phlegm and eliminate the build-up in the respiratory system.

Boosts energy and good for kidney

Wood apple provides calories and high proteins that help any wound to heal faster and muscles to become stronger thus boosting energy. People with kidney problems are recommended to have wood apple fruit regularly as this comes with detoxifying powers to protect the kidney from disorders.

Protection from malaria and snakebites

In Ayurvedic treatments, wood apple plants are used to provide relief from the snakebites. The pulp of the fruit is also used as protection from malaria.

How to eat wood apple fruit

This fruit can be consumed as a ripe fruit or in the form of juice. The ripe wood apple is used to make the drink called wood apple milk. It can also be consumed as custard with sugar or honey. The raw wood apple is used to make chutney and the leaves of this fruit are a good ingredient for salads.