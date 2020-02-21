Workout at Home: 15 minute exercise routine for working professionals

15-minute workout: You can do this routine when you don't have time for the gym or on a vacation. Read on to know more.

Don't have time to go to the gym? Want to know which workouts you can do at home? Then we have got you covered. Ms. Shalini Bhargava, Director at JG'S Fitness Centre, exclusively created a 15-minute video for Pinkvilla's readers. The fitness expert has shown some exercises which are Cardio Pilates-based which you can do from the comfort of your home.

With the help of this routine, one can get the maximum benefits of Pilates. So not only your core will be engaged and strengthen you will also get benefits of cardio workout. So, end burning calories and lose weight with the help of just a 15-minute workout every day. You can do this routine when you don't have time for the gym or don't feel like or on a vacation. Check out the video to know

Below are the exercises mentioned in the video:

Start the routine with squats. Do at least 30 reps.

Wide stand side to side exercise. Do at least 20 reps.

Glute bridge workout. Do at least 30 reps of each variation.



Lying Leg lifts. Do at least 20 reps of each variation

Jump squat. Do at least 20 reps

High knees. Do at least 20 reps

Reverse Burpees. Do at least 10 reps



Jumping Lunges Do at least 20 reps

Back based exercise Do at least 20 reps

Swimming exercise Do at least 20 reps



Mountain climbers. Do at least 20 reps

Double leg Mountain climbers. Do at least 20 reps

Squat and plank. Do at least 10 reps

Reverse Burpees Do at least 10 reps

Take a quick 30-second break and move to ab exercises.

Check out the video right here:

15-minute workout at home by Ms. Shalini Bhargava from PINKVILLA on Vimeo.

NOTE: It is very important to warm and cool down your body properly.

What are your views on the same? Will you do the routine? Have you tried it? Let us know in the comment section below.

