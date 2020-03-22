Workout for Older people: THESE are the fitness rules people over 50 should follow to stay fit

People tend to experience different health problems after they become 50. But they can be taken care of if you exercise regularly. So, here are some fitness tips to follow for people over 50

There is no exact age to determine when you should start taking care of your health. It is always recommended to do exercises at every age to stay fit, stretch muscles, strengthen bones and improve blood circulation. Regular exercises also improve our mental state making us calm and stress-free. From kids to adults to older people, everyone must invest some time to do exercises to reduce the risk of any injury.



Once you turn 50 years of age, then it gets more important for you to regularly exercise to prevent any health issues that are common among older people. For example, during old age, our spinal health starts to deteriorate, hip joints start to degenerate, grip strength gets weak etc. So, you can prevent these problems by practising some exercises daily to strengthen the muscle and bones. So, here we have provided some tips to take care of your health if you are over 50 years of age.



These are the things you should do daily to keep your health on the check after you become 50.



Strengthen your hands

Our grip strength tends to decrease with age. So, people over the age of 50 should practice grip strengthening exercises. You can do wrist gripping exercises or can use sponge ball for it.



Hip mobility workout

Sitting for a long time may make our hip joints stiff and inflexible as a result you may face problems during walking or any other activities. So, you can practice squats and yoga asanas to improve hip movements after you turn old.



Do meditation

Meditation is not only good for people of 50 years of age but it is also beneficial for adults. It calms our mind and relieves stress keeping numerous mental and health issues at bay.



Balancing exercises

Balancing exercises include standing on one foot, walking heel to toe, walking a line etc. But you can fall and get injured while doing this exercise for which it is strictly recommended to do it under supervision. But people after 50 should not skip doing this exercise at all to stay fit.



Improve your spinal health

Hunched shoulders and back are one of the most common problems among people over 50. That is why we need to pamper our spinal health a lot. Try to elongate the spine, neck and shoulder bones. You can also practice some spine stretching exercises like the lower back stretch and spinal twist.

