Workout: THESE are the reasons why you feel hungry after a quick run

Do you often feel after a quick run? If yes, then read below to find out why is it so and reasons why you feel hungry after the run.

When it comes to working out or specifically going for a quick run, all of us experience one thing, and that is hunger. Yes, we are often hungry after our run and crave to eat something immediately. I am sure this is something most of us experience after our workout. We experience that constant hunger pangs after we run a few kilometres. If you are someone who has always wondered the reason behind this and want to do something about it, then here are some reasons which may be causing this unexpected craving.

Read below to find out what those reasons are and how you can control them. Since we don't know the reason behind it, we always end to eat anything after our workout, which puts all our efforts down the drain. So, it is better to know the reason before doing so.

One of the main reasons why you feel hungry after running is because your body is constantly active and you are burning some calories. Burning of calories is related to feeling hungry. Running is an exercise, which can lead to massive calorie burn. So this is one of the reasons for those hunger pangs.

People who usually feel hungry after a run are the ones who are on a diet. Since, the calories that we intake are limited and running burns more calories, which adds more to hunger pangs. It happens because our body is already running on less fuel.

When it comes to hunger, it's not always necessary that you are hungry. It's just one of the signals of dehydration that your body is throwing at you. So always stay hydrated before and after the run. Learn to differentiate between your thirst for water and food hunger.

Sometimes the hunger is psychological and not physical. We have that mindset where we think “I need to eat more if I ran more” or “I ran more, I must be hungry”. It should not be the case. Eat when you are hungry and not when you assume that you are hungry.

When it comes to running, it is a very vigorous form of exercise, makes you burn a lot of calories and thus, makes you feel hungry. But the case is not the same for everyone and every exercise. So when it comes to doing exercises, you might not feel hungry after every exercise you do.

Read More