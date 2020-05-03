Workout Tips: 8 exercises to perform without leaving your bed

If you are feeling very lethargic to wake up from your bed and do the workout, then here are some exercises to perform without leaving the bed. Read on to know them.

Sometimes, we become very lazy and lethargic to workout. A regular tough schedule and work pressure may leave us extremely fatigued and tired so much so that we just want to take ample rest in our bed. And this tendency has even been increased during the coronavirus lockdown situation since we all are stressed out. But if you continue to skip your workout sessions regularly, then you may face some health issues. Because when we are stressed then exercising is one of the most essential things to stay active and stress-free.

But what if you don’t need to leave your bed at all to do exercises? Yes, we have jotted down some of the exercises that can be performed in the bed. So, now you can stay fit and active without leaving your bed. Check out the exercises video below to maintain your workout session on the bed. And you don’t need to wear workout outfits to do these exercises or have a cup of tea or coffee to make yourself energetic for them.

Health Benefits of Exercising on Bed

Exercising on the bed is very beneficial for health. For example, it tightens our legs, abs and shoulders. Most of the bed’s surface is not fully plain but it helps to stabilize our muscles. The unstable bed surface is useful for building the core strength, improving balance, toning certain areas of the body like abs and glutes etc. Some of the exercises that can be done on the bed are Supine Leg Marches, Reverse Crunches, Straight Leg Lifts, Modified Handstand Push-Ups and others. These all will help you to tone and tighten your buttocks, shoulders and abs.

Exercises to do without leaving the bed.

Supine Leg Marches

Reverse Crunches

Straight Leg Lifts

Modified Handstand Push-Ups

Marching Hip Raises

Side Plank With Twist

Dolphin Plank

