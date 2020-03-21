Workout Tips: Here are the reasons why men can run faster than women

Running is a workout enjoyed by both men and women. However, when it comes to running- men run faster than women. Read below to know the reason behind this.

Exercise be it any form is great for the body. It not only helps you stay in shape, but it also rejuvenates you both physically and mentally. Some like to work out indoors by doing pilates, weight training or cardio, while others love to exercise outdoors by going on a run, brisk walk or yoga. Everyone has their way to stay in shape, but running is the most common amongst all.

Running is enjoyed by both men and women. But the pace of women is different from that of men. Yes, even if both of them follow the same diet and go through the same training, men somehow end up running faster than women. We think it has got to do with strength, but it actually has got to do with the hormones and body size for this division.

Read below to find out why men can run faster than women.

The speed difference is mainly because of the hormones. Before boys and girls hit puberty, their body is similar and functions the same. But after puberty, things begin to change. There is a rush of testosterone in men and when they reach adulthood, some men have up to 20 times more testosterone than women. It is responsible for the growth of the new blood cells in the body and helps to keep bones and muscles strong. As women produce less testosterone, they have less muscle mass in comparison to men.

Apart from the hormones, body size also plays a key role when it comes to speed while running. Men's legs have 80 percent more muscles as compared to women's legs. The extra muscles help men to run faster. Not only this but as per research, women's lungs and hearts can pump less oxygen as compared to men.

However, this difference is highly noticeable only while running. In other sports where speed isn't essential, balance and flexible muscles help women while playing sports in which running is not required.

Read More