Workout Tips: THESE 5 household chores can help you burn calories and stay fit

While we are in lockdown, we are missing out on our gym workouts and hence to balance that, here's how household chores can help you burn some calories and tone your body.

The first case of coronavirus was registered in December 2019 in the city of Wuhan, China. Since then, this pandemic has affected over 200 countries. The number of positive cases registered so far stands at 638,146, while the death toll stands at a whopping 30,105. While the virus started in China, countries like Italy and the US have been affected the most. When it comes to India, the cases are on the rise too. So far over 1000 positive cases have been registered in India whereas, the death toll stands at 29. To combat this pandemic, a 21-day lockdown has been imposed in India across all states and Union territories.

Despite India being under a 21-day lockdown, it does not mean you have to do everything at home. When it comes to work, most of us are working from home however, when it comes to exercise, our physical health is taking a toll. While some of us can workout from home, most of us are finding it difficult to exercise from home. And if you are one of them then, all you have to do is some daily household chores! Yes, daily household chores can help you burn a decent number of calories. However, do note that the number of calories given below is for 30 minutes of each activity.

Read below to find out how you can burn calories by doing these household chores

Sweeping:

Sweeping the floor acts as a good exercise for arms and legs and one hour of sweeping can help women burn around 174 calories, while men can burn around 200 calories.

Dusting:

Dusting is extremely simple and it's good for the upper body too. Women can burn around 57 calories by dusting whereas men can burn around 66 calories.

Doing dishes:

Washing dishes is again a good exercise for your hands, and you burn more calories if you try doing the dishes standing instead of sitting. Women can burn around 49 calories, whereas men can burn around 58 calories.

Organising the room:

Decluttering your room can help you burn a good number of calories. You can change your bed sheet, do the dusting and maybe even change the setting of the room. Women can easily burn 189 calories, while men can burn 223 calories.

Watering the plants:

Watering the plants again is an easy chore, but it is effective to the body. Women can burn 57 calories, while men can burn around 66 calories.

So what are you waiting for? It's time to take that broom and soap bar in hand and get to the cleaning work while also staying fit!

