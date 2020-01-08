Workout Tips: THESE dance styles can aid weight loss

Are you bored of doing the same set of exercises daily? If yes, then read below to find out how dancing daily can help you become more flexible and also aid weight loss.

Exercising is something that we should try to do daily. Some people love to follow a strict workout routine and make it a point to stick to that routine daily. While for others, hitting the gym daily is an exercise in itself. And if you are someone who wants to achieve a fit body, but don't like the idea of working out rigorously, then it's time to change the way you exercise. Since workouts only impact your body the most, when you enjoy working out. And in 2020, it's time to make workouts more fun.

This new year try ditching your normal boring workout and add dance in your daily routine. Dancing is fun, exhilarating and will also help you burn calories. An hour of dancing is said to burn at least 400 calories? Well yeah. Dance is a great physical activity, and we all know that. So, if gymming or running is not something that interests you, you might want to give dance a try.

Dance forms that can help you with weight loss:

Salsa:

This is one of the most visually appealing dance forms. And if you and your partner have taken a resolution to get fit together this year, then this dance form is for you. The sensual Latin American dance form is all about bending and swirling and an hour-long Salsa session can help you burn 400-500 calories. So what are you waiting for, take that salsa class NOW!

Freestyle:

This is the best form of dancing. Don't worry about the steps and choreography, play your favourite music and start dancing to its melodious tunes. Freestyle dancing is performed mostly on fast beat music where you have to make spontaneous movements. One hour session of freestyle dancing can make you lose around 350 calories.

Belly dance:

Belly dancing has gained popularity with time in India, but as simple as it looks to move that belly, it's a really difficult task. This exotic dance form will help you tone your hips, back and abs. If you learn this form, you can burn 550-600 calories after an hour’s session.

Zumba:

Zumba is probably one of the most famous types of dance. It's a form that involves dance and aerobic movements, which are performed to energetic music. This dance workout involves squats and lunges that help you tone your lower body. You can burn 550 calories after an hour of Zumba.

Hip Hop:

Hip hop can help you with weight loss, since this form of dance requires your body to be moving continuously. Being a street style dance form, it is performed on hip-hop music. Performing this dance type for an hour can help you 700 calories.

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More