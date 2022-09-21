World Alzheimer’s Day 2022: Debunking common myths related to this disease

Alzheimer’s is a neurological progressive condition that can take a toll on memory while hampering other vital mental functions. Right from thinking skills to behaviour- Alzheimer’s is a condition that gradually leads to a decline of cognitive functions while making an individual experience a behavioural change . World Alzheimer’s day is celebrated on the 21st of every September with the intent to increase awareness about this disturbing condition. Memory loss is one of the earliest symptoms of this condition and due to the commonness of this sign, people often ignore it which can further create complexities. Moreover, a lot of misunderstandings often stand in the way of recognising the symptoms while affecting the condition. Hence, we are dispelling some common myths about Alzheimer’s disease .

Fact: A Memory problem that happens occasionally is quite common and forgetting about your car keys or being incapable to recollect the name is normal. Varied things like sleep deprivation, fatigue, inadequate hydration or too much multi-tasking can also lead to forgetfulness. Another reason for the same would be Vitamin B12 deficiency, thyroid or uncontrolled diabetes. Such problems can cause memory loss on a short-term basis. Memory loss doesn’t necessarily mean Alzheimer’s. If memory loss start affecting your everyday functions without any reason, make sure to consult a neurologist.

Myth 2: Alzheimer's is inherited

Fact: A lot of people always stay in fear that they might suffer from Alzheimer’s at some point in time, however, this is not the case with everyo

Myth 3: Alzheimer's disease has the cure

Fact: There is no treatment available to cure Alzheimer’s disease as of now. No supplements or foods are backed by science to ward off this condition. Certain medications can spur up memory but cannot reverse the condition. Any head injury in the past or traumatic condition can escalate the possibility of this disease. Such incidences are infrequent, accounting for only 5% of Alzheimer's cases.

Myth 4: It can only happen to older people

Fact: This is one of the prominent myths that people believe and due to this early symptoms of the condition gets unnoticed. Alzheimer's can affect people in their 30s and of any age or gender. High-stress levels along with an inactive lifestyle are one of the most common causes of this disease. A total of more than 5 million US populations are suffering from this condition out of which the numeral of people below the age of 65 is 2 lakhs.