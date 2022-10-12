World Arthritis Day: Know how the seasonal change affects arthritis
Arthritis can flare up during certain periods of the year and seasonal changes can worsen the symptoms.
Arthritis, simply put, pain in the joints is a distressing condition that can either take a toll on just one joint or numerous joints in the body. This condition is known as an autoimmune disorder, in which an overactive immune system attacks the nerves and lining of the joints. A total of more than 100 different types of arthritis exist, amongst which osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is found to be the most ordinarily found in the human body. Joint pain, stiffness, and swelling are some of the very basic symptoms of this condition. Health experts suggest that individuals suffering from arthritis usually suffer from the worst symptoms during the morning. Arthritis can flare up during certain periods of the year and seasonal changes can worsen the symptoms. Read on to get the answers of how and why along with the tips to manage the pain of arthritis during the change in season.
Arthritis and weather: What is the connection?
You must have heard about the complaints of high pain in the joints or knees from your granny whenever the season gets cold. Varied people experience extreme inflammation during the season of winter and monsoon. The reason behind this is Barometric pressure (BP). BP also known as the pressure of the air can take a toll on inflammation. A cold environment can make the ligaments, muscles, bones, and wounded tissues shrink and swell. This further worsens the symptoms of arthritis. Moreover, decreased temperature can enhance the wideness of joint fluids can make the joints stiffer, and hard and further makes them difficult to move.
Another reason for the same could be restrictions in moving during colder months. People usually do not involve in physical activities during the winter season which can you’re your joints rigid and sore.
Effective ways to ease weather-related arthritis pain!
- Keeping the joints warm during the cold or rainy season is one effective way to prevent your joints from getting stiff. Do try warm showers, hot water bag pressure, and cover up the joints with multiple layers or blankets for effective results.
- Physical workouts are extremely important for both flexible joints and good physical health. If you can’t go out, do inculcate slow indoor yoga and aerobics in your lifestyle to keep your muscles moving. Basic regular stretches can also be incorporated into daily life to keep the muscles moving.
- Omega 3 fatty acids are touted as great in greasing your joints, and keeping them supple while decreasing the chances of stiffness and pain. Do consume fatty fish, and nuts like walnuts, almonds and seeds.
- Don’t push your joints too much or else it will put unnecessary strain on your joints. To decrease the odds of injuries or pains, just keep moving at a regular pace.
If you are suffering from Arthritis, then paying extra heed towards your joints is of utmost importance during rainy or cold weather. Follow the aforementioned tips and do consult a health expert if you have been experiencing intense pain.
