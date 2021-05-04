World Asthma Day 2021: Expert busted myths regarding the chronic respiratory disease & revealed true facts

World Asthma Day is annually observed on the first Tuesday of May. So, on this day, Pulmonologist Dr. Arvind Kate talks about the myths associated with the chronic respiratory disease and reveals the true facts.

What is Asthma?

Asthma can be described as a lung condition that leads to breathing problems. Hence, asthma is known as a chronic respiratory disease. People having asthma will often face problems while breathing. The disease can be even life-threatening in some. Asthma affects millions of people worldwide but there are many myths and false information surrounding it. It is the need of the hour to separate facts from fiction and educate people regarding this disease.

Myth 1- Those with asthma shouldn’t exercise

Fact- It is essential to avoid the triggers of asthma such as pollens, molds, and dust. Hence, when you exercise, you make sure that there are no triggers. Exercise is always good for an individual to stay healthy. It is important for one’s overall well-being. You must exercise only after consulting the doctor. Exercise can improve the functioning of lungs in people with asthma. But, make sure you don’t expose yourself to dust or pollen while working out. You can also do yoga and breathing exercises at home. This will ensure that you stay hale and hearty. Regular exercise will help you maintain optimum weight and manage asthma symptoms. You can even hire a fitness trainer and exercise under the guidance of him/her.

Myth 2- Everyone having asthma will exhibit the same symptoms

Fact- This is not at all true. The symptoms of asthma vary from one person to another and from episode to episode. One may have breathing problems while one will have a cough or wheezing. Hence, you should only take medication prescribed by the doctor. Do not self-medicate depending on the symptoms. Doing so is a strict no-no as it can be risky for you.

Myth 3- It is possible to outgrow your asthma

Fact- Your asthma symptoms may change over time and even vanish. This can happen owing to the changes in the environment or even the body as you age. It is also possible to manage the condition and control the triggers. Some young people with asthma whose symptoms have vanished can also experience it again in later life. These symptoms can reappear owing to environmental factors like pollution or climate change.

