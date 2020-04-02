World Autism Awareness Day 2020: Here are the commonly asked questions about Autism Spectrum Disorder

Today is World Autism Awareness Day, and there are many things that people don't know about this disorder. And for that, here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about Autism Spectrum Disorder.

April 2nd marks World Autism Awareness Day. And every year on this date, the international bodies promote measures to raise awareness about the people who are suffering from this disorder across the globe. Autism is characterised as a developmental disorder that impacts the nervous system and affects the ability to communicate and interact with others. As per the CDC, 1 in every 54 children is diagnosed with this disorder. And as per the study, the rigour of the symptoms varies greatly among identical twins.

When it comes to knowing about this disorder, there are a few people who know about it. People with Autism require extra care from others, and since people don't know much about this disorder, it becomes a bit difficult to help them. The research also states that boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with this disorder than girls. And if you are someone who doesn't know about this disorder, then. Here are some frequently asked questions about Autism that you must know about.

Frequently asked questions about Autism:

Three main characteristics of Autism: The three characteristics of Autism are significant interest in objects, issues with social interaction and understanding the ability to manifest under or overreaction to one or more of the five senses aka sight, touch, taste, smell, or hearing.

What causes Autism? There's no particular reason that causes this disorder, however, Autism, in general, is caused by abnormalities in brain structure or function. The brain scans show how the shape and structure of the brain are different in children with autism in comparison to others.

What are the types of autism? Autistic Disorder—or classic autism; Asperger's Syndrome; and Pervasive Developmental Disorder – Not Otherwise Specified (PDD-NOS). These are the three types of autism; they share the same symptoms, but the severity differs in all three types.

Can Autism be cured? Up till now, there's no known cure for this disorder. But as per the latest research, parents think that it might go away once the child grows older or through therapy. Researchers looked at parent's reports on 1,420 children who once had an autism diagnosis.

At what age do kids get this disorder? The symptoms of Autism often occur in the early months of development. Children show symptoms of autism by 12 months to 18 months of age or earlier.

Is Autism a Disability? Autism isn't a learning disability. But it does affect learning, sometimes in ways like learning disabilities. And kids who have autism are eligible for special education services.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More