World Bicycle Day 2021: 6 Health benefits of cycling to stay fit, active and stress free

World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3. Bicycle is a sustainable and eco-friendly means of transport. So, here are 6 health benefits of cycling regularly to stay fit and stress free.

World Bicycle Day, announced by the United Nations, is observed annually on June 3 all over the world to recognise the importance of bicycling as an easy way of transportation. Bicycle is one of the most sustainable, environment-friendly, affordable and a simple means of transport. But apart from that, bicycling is considered to be highly beneficial for health.

For weight loss

Bicycling is a great of reducing weight. It raises the metabolic rate, builds muscle, and burns fat. So, if you are trying to lose weight then practice bicycling along with maintaining a healthy diet plan. It is a convenient way of exercising also as you can choose your time and maintain your own comfortable pace.

Good for cardiovascular diseases

Regular bicycling helps improve your heart health, lungs, blood circulation, thus reducing the risk of any cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, etc. It also strengthens your heart muscles, reduces blood fat levels, lowers resting pulse, etc. And most importantly, people of any age can do the cycling.

Diabetes

Diabetes is one of the leading health problems amongst people all around the world. And lack of activity is one of the most common factors of this issue. But cycling for 30 minutes everyday can reduce the risk of having diabetes up to 40 percent.

Improves bone problems and osteoarthritis

Cycling improves balance, co-ordination and strength. Cycling is especially ideal for people with osteoarthritis problem as it is a low-impact exercise that puts a very little pressure on the joints.

Improves mental health issues

Regular bicycling is beneficial for mental health issues as it improves stress, depression and anxiety by providing enormous joy to the rider.

Good muscle workout

Cycling is a highly beneficial exercise for muscle improvement as it puts good impacts on the muscles as you pedal.

How to incorporate cycling in your daily routine?

1- While going for grocery shopping, take your bicycle and ride it to the market.

2- Everyday in morning or evening, you can just go out with your bicycle to have some quiet time with yourself.

3- If your school, college or workplace is near to your home, then take bicycle to go to school and come back to home.

