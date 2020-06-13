World Blood Donor Day: Things to know before donating blood

World Donor Day is observed on 14th June every year to raise awareness about the act of donating blood. Here is what you need to know before donating blood.

World Donor Day is observed on 14 June every year to raise awareness about the act of donating blood. It is one of the health campaigns initiated by World Health Organization (WHO). It helps those “suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a high quality of life and supports complex medical and surgical procedures.” It is a noble act through which an individual can save upto three lives by donating blood just once. “According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), blood transfusions are lifesaving procedures that take place every day in the hospitals. In India, we have more than 1,50,000 registered blood donors, who are playing a major role in the country's blood supply,” according to Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder & Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare.

Donating blood becomes even more important at times like these. “There is a dramatic reduction in blood donation during the lockdown. The stay at home and social distancing policies have put a pressure on the supply of blood not only in India but also across the world. Therefore, it’s our social responsibility to come out and donate blood in a safe way which doesn’t increase the risk of passing or contracting any infection,” said Dr Bajaj.

1) The basic requirements include being at least 18 years old and not more than 65 years to donate blood, weighing minimum 45 kg.

2) One cannot donate blood in case they have a bacterial, fungal or viral infection. A pregnant or lactating mother should not donate blood either.

3) Your hemoglobin should not be less than 12.5 g/dL. Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body.

4) People with HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, Syphilis and any other communicable disease cannot donate blood. People with tattoos have to wait a year to do the same.

5) One can donate blood only once in three months.

6) Never donate blood on an empty stomach. Eat a healthy diet rich in carbohydrate at least 2-3 hours before donating blood – it will help stabilize your blood sugar levels.

7) Lack of sleep and dehydration can make you feel dizzy or lethargic after donating blood. So, ensure that you are well rested and consume at least 2-3 glasses of water before you donate blood.

8) You must notify the healthcare provider in case you take any medications or supplements.

9) Drink water, a healthy beverage or eat a light snack 15 minutes after donating blood. This will help in case you might feel dizzy after donating blood.

10) It is recommended not to indulge in heavy workouts for at least 24 hours after donating blood.

11) It is advised not to consume alcohol for at least 12 hours post blood donation to prevent weakness.

12) Donating blood can be beneficial for your emotional and physical health. It can help reduce stress, improve your physical health and get rid of negative thoughts.

