World Brain Tumour Day 2021: Know all about early signs, symptoms and treatment

June 8 is also observed as Brain Tumour Day, the day is celebrated to create awareness around brain tumours such as early symptoms, cause and treatment. Here is everything you need to know.

Brain Tumour Day is marked on June 8 to spread awareness around brain tumours and what are the symptoms, causes and treatment. So, on this day, let us look at what a brain tumour is and everything about it. This day was ideated by a Germain Brain Tumour Association called Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.

A brain tumour can form in the brain cells or elsewhere in the body and spread to the brain. It is a collection of abnormal cells in your brain that can be cancerous (malignant) or non cancerous (benign). When the pressure inside your skull begins to increase, it can cause lead to severe symptoms.

Signs and symptoms of brain tumour:

Headaches are a common symptom of a brain tumour. They can get worse in the morning or while you’re sneezing, coughing or exercising.

Nausea.

Seizures.

Blurred vision.

Confusion and loss of balance.

Memory loss.

Clumsiness and difficulty in writing or reading.

Vertigo.

Muscle weakness in the face, arm or leg.

Changes in mood, behaviour.

Difficulty in comprehending.

Diagnosis of tumour:

It will begin with a neurological examination and a check of your past medical history. It will include checking your eyes, coordination, balance check.

CT scan of the head.

MRI of the head - a special dye can be sued to detect tumours by your doctor. An MRI can provide a much more detailed structure of the head.

Angiography - It allows the doctor to see what the blood supply of the tumours looks like. This could be useful at the time of surgery.

Skull X-ray.

Biopsy.

Treatment:

Surgery - The most common treatment is surgery. This includes the removal of cancer as much as possible.

Radiotherapy.

Chemotherapy.

Physical therapy and speech therapy can help you recover after neurosurgery.

