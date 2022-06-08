World Brain Tumour Day: 5 Dietary guidelines you should follow to boost brain health

Brain is one of the most important organs in the body as it controls each and every activity you do for a living. Your brain health starts declining as you age but the corrupt lifestyle people are living these days can lead to cognitive decline even at a younger age. While there is no magic pill or single food that can protect against brain-related disorders, health enthusiasts highlight the importance of healthy dietary patterns and a well-balanced diet to enhance mental health. A good balance of all the nutrients in your body not only safeguards you from disorders like brain tumours, Alzheimer's or dementia but also boosts your mood, and improves concentration and attentiveness.

World Brain Tumour Day is celebrated on the 8th of June every year with the intent to raise awareness about this life-threatening disease and emphasise the need to boost brain health in order to decrease mental health ailments. On this World Brain tumour day, we bring you 5 dietary guidelines that you should definitely abide by to boost your brain health.

1. Whole grains for energy

Whole grains contain decent quantities of carbs (a powerhouse of energy) which provide a constant supply of energy to your brain, keep you alert, and enhance concentration and focus. Moreover, whole grains are packed with an amino acid known as tryptophan that helps in enhancing good hormones (serotonin) in the body. Serotonin helps in improving your mood, calms down the mind and also helps in maintaining a steady sleep cycle.

2. Oily fishes for healthy fats

Essential fatty acids that are extremely vital for the smooth functioning of the brain are found in oily fishes. Healthy fats promote the significant function of the brain. Omega 3 fats are found in the form of EPA and DHA which are said to be very helpful in improving long and short term memory. Low DHA levels contribute to various brain ailments including dementia and Alzheimer's. Consuming oily fishes like salmon and tuna can help in managing stress, boost your mood and aid in the development of the central nervous system.

3. Berries for antioxidants

Berries are rich in antioxidants which repair the body cells along with combating inflammation caused by free radical damage. An antioxidant known as anthocyanins and polyphenols is found in blueberries that assist in improving symptoms of depression and anxiety and effectively delay short-term memory loss. A mix of different types of berries including blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries can be added to the diet to improve concentration, memory, and attention span.

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds especially walnuts and pumpkin seeds are packed with antioxidants which help in combatting the process of oxidation of the brain cells. These tiny seeds and nuts boast multiple minerals that develop your thinking skills. Good quantities of magnesium, B-vitamins and tryptophan are also available in nuts and seeds that help in growing new brain cells, act as a stress buster and boost your mood.

5. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are packed with essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin E, K, and many others that help in preventing cognitive decline while keeping you in good mood all day long. Consumption of leafy greens on a daily basis can improve your sleeping quality while lowering cognitive impairment. Kale, spinach, collard greens, and broccoli can be added to your diet to reap maximum benefits.

