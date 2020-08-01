World Breast Feeding Week: When, why and how to do breast pumping?

As World Breast Feeding Week 2020 (1 Aug-7 Aug) starts, Dr. Aruna Savur, Consultant Paediatrician & Certified Lactation Expert, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore, has shared all the vital details about breast pumping.

Babies are meant to breastfeed and most times, they do. They have practised all the right movements (all the kicks and somersaults, all the thumb sucking that shows up in the scans! ) for 40 weeks. These are the same movements or reflexes that drive a natural birth and allow the baby to crawl to the parent’s breast/chest to feed. However, certain situations may arise when breastfeeding is not possible; this is when the breast pump comes into play.

When would a pump be needed?

A baby born too soon may be too weak and small to breastfeed. They may require intensive surgical or medical care and have to be separated from the mother.

A baby born with birth trauma or restricted tissues may not be able to breastfeed

There may be some medical or anatomical conditions in the parent that may preclude breastfeeding.

Mothers getting back to work may opt to pump and store breastmilk for their babies.

There may also be cases where parents choose to exclusively pump and feed.

A parent may also opt to induce lactation in certain conditions or choose to re-lactate.

In such scenarios, a breast pump plays a stellar role. A pump ensures that the baby has access to all the protection of the mother’s own milk even when unable to directly breastfeed.

When to start pumping?

This depends on the need for use. If the baby is unable to feed, or will not feed, early and effective hand expression of colostrum and a regular schedule of pumping is important. The expressed milk is stored and fed as per protocol. A parent planning to get back to work will also need to have a schedule of pumping and storage a couple of weeks earlier.

How to use a breast pump?

Breast pumps come in many avatars like manual, electric, double, single, personal use, hospital grade, portable, wearable etc. The technique will depend on the type of pump you are using.

Hygiene: Wash your hands before and after a pumping session. Sanitise parts of the breast pump well at least once a day and let them dry completely. Store the pump in a clean, dry bag.

Avoid interruption: Before starting pumping make sure you have everything you need around you. Bottles, storage bags for expressed milk, cloth to dry out any drips etc

Get comfortable: You need to decide what level of the breast pump setting is comfortable for you. Note the time when you normally pump your highest volume and stick to that time pattern every time you use the pump.

Do not neglect discomfort or pain: Using a breast pump should not be painful. If you experience any kind of discomfort like blisters or chafing or any pain contact your lactation consultant for help.

Breast pumping can help build the supply of milk and helps to stock up for later use. Your lactation consultant is the go-to person to solve your queries- starting with the kind that will suit your needs best, to pumping schedules, to sterilisation and maintenance, storage guidelines and feeding techniques. As an IBCLC, I can say that the pump is sometimes a parent’s breast friend.

By Dr Aruna Savur, Consultant Paediatrician & Certified Lactation Expert, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore.

