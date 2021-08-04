World Breastfeeding Week 2021: History, theme and significance of this week

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from 1 to 7 August, in more than 120 countries. It is celebrated to encourage women to breastfeed their children for all-around development. Breast milk of the mother is known to be the best source of nourishment for babies. It also helps in protecting children against various childhood illnesses.

Breastfeeding is the best way to provide infants with the essential nutrients required for their growth. Read on to know the history and significance of World Breastfeeding Week and the theme for this year.

History

In the year 1990, World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) created a memorandum to support and promote breastfeeding. In 1991, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was formed to act on the Innocenti Declaration of 1990 to support, promote and protect breastfeeding. In the year 1992, the first World Breastfeeding Week was celebrated.

Theme

The theme for this year for world breastfeeding week is “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility ”. This theme focuses on the contribution of breastfeeding for the survival, health and well-being of all and the imperative to protect breastfeeding worldwide.

Significance

This week is celebrated to encourage women to breastfeed their children to provide them with essential nutrients and to protect them from many infections and diseases that infants are prone to.

