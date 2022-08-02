World Breastfeeding Week: Understanding the benefits of breastfeeding for mother and child

The annual World Breastfeeding Week, which runs from 1st -7th August, was first recognised in 1992. The aim of breastfeeding week is to encourage moms all over the world to breastfeed for at least two years after giving birth to their child. It also aims to increase public awareness of the importance of breastfeeding and the benefits it provides to mothers and their newborns.

On the occasion of this awareness week, we have Dr. Neha Abhijit Pawar, Consultant, Gynaecology - Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, who is here to provide us with information and knowledge on the significance of breastfeeding for mothers and their newborns.

According to the WHO, breastfed children are healthier and stronger. Additionally, compared to those who aren't, their odds of being overweight, obese, and susceptible to diabetes are considerably lower. The greatest meal for newborns is breast milk since it includes antibodies that help to avoid many common paediatric illnesses. “Breastfeeding is a natural, free way to provide many health benefits to the mother and the baby,” says Dr. Neha, who goes on to highlight the advantages it offers for both the mother and the newborn.

Benefits for the baby:

Improved emotional bonding between the mother and baby.

Provides the perfect balance of nutrition that the baby needs for the first year of life.

Packed with immunoglobulins that give the baby a passive immunity against many infections for the first year, especially ear and lung infections, as well as diarrhoea, allergic conditions and SIDS or ‘sudden infant death syndrome’.

The benefits continue well after breastfeeding is stopped, with reduced risks of childhood leukaemia, asthma, and atopic dermatitis.

Reduced risk of Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity and metabolic syndrome, in adulthood.

Benefits for the mother:

The hormone Oxytocin, which is released during breastfeeding helps the uterus contract, reducing the chances of postpartum bleeding while allowing faster recovery post delivery.

Breastfeeding acts as a natural contraceptive, as exclusively breastfeeding mothers often do not get a period for 8-10 months post-delivery, which also allows the body to recover from the loss sustained during delivery.

Breastfeeding mothers are known to suffer less from postpartum depression.

It helps shed off the pregnancy weight faster.

It reduces the mother’s future risk of developing Hypertension, Diabetes as well as breast and ovarian cancer.

Additional risks associated with children who are not breastfed

Infant immune system development is significantly influenced by early nutrition. Infants who are formula-fed are more prone to allergies and illnesses. Children who are not exclusively breastfed exhibit some additional risks, according to Dr. Neha. She further highlights:

Formula-fed infants are more prone to diarrhoea, ear infections and allergies.

In addition to the above-mentioned susceptibilities to multiple infections, a shorter duration of exclusive breastfeeding (4 months instead of 6 months) has been associated with delayed walking and lower verbal IQ scores of the infant.

The additional long chain Polyunsaturated Fatty acids (LC PUFA) in formula, do not have any major advantage in the neurodevelopment either.

To sum it up, no matter how supreme the formula milk claims to be, it is still a dead fluid, and can never compensate for breast milk which is a living secretion.

Ensuring breastfeeding safety for mothers

The biggest advantage of breast milk is that it doesn’t need any additional precautionary measures. No sterilizing bottles, no heating of milk or preparing formula. It’s an immediate source of fresh and clean milk for the baby at any given time. Mothers do not need to clean the breast before each feed, as excessive cleaning can make the nipples dry and cracked. However, Dr. Neha continues by stating that if the mother is sick, or suffering from flu or even Covid- 19, she can still continue nursing her baby, but she must ensure that she washes her hands and her face is well covered while coughing or sneezing. Milk flow can get affected by lack of sleep or inadequate nutrition, so mothers should take adequate rest, stay well hydrated, and be around the baby throughout the day.

Effect of mental health issues on breastfeeding

Dr. Neha continues to discuss how breastfeeding is affected by mental stress. “The milk-secreting hormone Prolactin and the milk releasing hormone Oxytocin, both come from centres in the brain which depend on reflex stimulation and positive reinforcement signals from the baby. The mother’s mental state can naturally disturb this rhythm and affect the milk flow. Lack of sleep, irritability, anxiety, depression cause the milk flow to get disturbed when compared to mothers who are well rested, and calm,” she elaborates.

Public breastfeeding advice for mothers

A huge shift in mindsets is required to overcome women regarding breastfeeding as a taboo and shying away from feeding in public places. The change, in Dr. Neha's opinion, will only come about when everyone goes above and beyond to educate and support a woman through her breastfeeding journey. She affirms that the mother needs to be encouraged and that just because she is nursing, she should not give up her job or her social life. “It’s important, not just for her general wellbeing, but also for her mental health, that she is treated like any other person, with respect and dignity. Safe and clean nursing centres should be included in the design of all recreational places like restaurants, parks, cinema halls etc. It’s a change which will be possible only through radical changes and policy decisions in favour of the nursing mother,” Dr. Neha remarks.

Whatever decision you make, your healthcare provider can help you make the best choices and approaches.

