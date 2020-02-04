World Cancer Day 2020: HERE are the common type of cancers that occur in women

World Cancer Day 2020: Cancer is the second leading cause of death, and it has over 100 types. But there are a few type of cancers that are more common in women. Read below to find out which one are they.

When it comes to ailments, several diseases have a definite cure and are treated with medication. But some diseases are treated medically, but the cure cannot be guaranteed. And one such ailment is cancer. With time, cancer is becoming one of the most frequently diagnosed illnesses across the world. The technology and the medicines are getting advanced, but that's not stopping cancer. This lethal disease is spreading at an extremely fast pace.

The World Health Organisation report also suggests that cancer is the second leading cause of death, which is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. About 1 in 6 deaths across the globe happen due to cancer. When it comes to cancer, there are more than 100 types of cancers. But few types of cancers are widely common in women. We also know that breast cancer is common in women, while oral cancer is common in Men.

Read below to find out types of cancer that are common in women.

Skin cancer:

Apart from being common in women, skin cancer is also the most common type of cancer diagnosed worldwide. In this type of cancer, the cancerous cell grows in the specialised cells that make up the pigment to give our skin its original colour (melanin). The abnormal growth of the cells mostly develops on the skin exposed to the sun- scalp, face, lips, ears, neck, chest, arms and hands.

Breast cancer:

It is the second most common type of cancer in women. Studies suggest that every 1 in 8 women can develop this type of cancer after the age of 40. The symptoms include a lump in the breast, change in its size, shape or appearance and redness of the skin over your breast.

Lung cancer:

Lung cancer has become popular among women in the past few decades. The cancerous cells begin to multiply rapidly in the lungs and spread to other parts. As per research, more than half of the women diagnosed with lung cancer never smoked. The most common signs of lung cancer include coughing up blood, chest pain, weight loss, headache and joint pain.

Thyroid cancer:

It develops in the cells of the thyroid gland that is located at the base of your neck. This gland is responsible for producing hormones responsible for the proper functioning of the body. Common symptoms of Thyroid cancer are a lump on your neck, changes to your voice and difficulty swallowing.

