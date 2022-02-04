World Cancer Day: How you can avoid Cervical Cancer by taking the HPV vaccine

Most people are aware that vaccines can help prevent infectious diseases, but many are unaware that they can also help prevent cancer. This is due to the fact that some cancers are caused by viruses. By preventing these viral infections, vaccines can halt the rise in a few types of cancer, one of them being Cervical Cancer. Today, we have a real opportunity, know-how, and ability to save tens of millions of lives from cervical cancer, which is one of the most preventable and curable cancers.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the cervix, which connects the uterus to the vagina. Most cervical cancers are caused by different strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. When the body is exposed to HPV, the immune system usually prevents the virus from causing harm. The virus can live for years in a small percentage of people, contributing to the process that causes some cervical cells to become cancerous. Cervical cancer is on the rise worldwide, but it can be prevented simply by getting the HPV vaccine.

However, this does not imply that every sexually active woman will develop cervical cancer. HPV-16 and HPV-18 are together responsible for this cancer, and abnormal vaginal bleeding during or after sexual intercourse, pain during intercourse, abnormal vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain are some of the most common symptoms of cervical cancer in its advanced stages. Thus, getting vaccinated against cervical cancer is an urgent need that can save many lives.

Importance of cervical cancer vaccinations

Because the HPV vaccine is intended to prevent cervical cancer, it should be administered between the ages of 9 and 45, so they are fully protected before they become sexually active. WHO has currently prequalified four vaccines, all of which protect against HPV types 16 and 18, which are known to cause at least 70% of cervical cancers. The 9-valent vaccine protects against 5 more oncogenic HPV types, which cause an additional 20 percent of cervical cancers. Two of the vaccines also provide protection against HPV types 6 and 11, which are responsible for anogenital warts.

To meet the goal of eliminating cervical cancer, regular screening and vaccination can help reduce the risk. Early detection and treatment of cervical cancer improves the chances of a positive outcome.

Also Read: How to have a romantic Valentine's Day without jeopardizing your diet