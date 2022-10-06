World Cerebral Palsy Day: Here is everything you need to know about this condition

Cerebral Palsy is a collection of neurological disorders which distresses motor and developmental skills . The illness put a strain on the movements of muscles which further hamper bodily coordination. Cerebral is a term related to the brain while the word “palsy” transcribes weakness or glitches with body movement. Immature or abnormal brain development prior to birth is the root cause of this condition. Cerebral Palsy is a condition that is affecting approximate of 17 million people across the world. World Cerebral Palsy Day is celebrated on the 6th of October every year to raise awareness about this disturbing condition while expressing pride for those who are living and fighting with this disorder. Here we bring you a guide that will explicate you all about Cerebral Palsy.

In general, cerebral palsy compromises the body movements related to exaggerated reflexes, floppiness or spasticity of the limbs and trunk, strange posture, uncontrolled actions, unstable mobility, or any mishmash of such problems. In a lot of cases witnessed this condition takes a toll on vision, hearing, and sensation. Eye problems including focussing on a single thing for too long are another problem Cerebral Palsy gives rise to. The causes and their effects are different for different people. While some people can walk on their own with this condition, some want help. While some suffer from academic incapacities, some experience difficulty in vision or movement problems. This disorder is incurable. Certain medications or treatments can only improvise the symptoms and condition.

The signs of Cerebral Palsy vary from person to person. The condition can either disturb the whole body or only the certain parts. Tricky movements and coordination, and problems with talking, eating and growth are the most common signs of this condition. Here is a list of some more general symptoms of this disorder.

Causes of Cerebral Palsy

Abnormal brain development or any sort of injury to the developing brain is the major and most common cause of Cerebral Palsy. Other likely causes include:

Head injuries due to car accident, fall, or child abuse

Bleeding into the brain

Brain infections

Infections in the womb before birth

Gene mutations

Severe jaundice in the baby

When a person is suffering from cerebral palsy, the symptoms of brain disorder don’t modify with time and therefore the signs don't worsen with age. However, with the age, the symptoms get more or less obvious while the muscle problems get deteriorate if not treated.

When to consult a doctor?

It's quite vital to pay heed to the symptoms and opt for a prompt diagnosis if you have been noticing a disorder in the movements or a problem in the development. Make sure to consult a doctor as soon as you notice any signs of developmental issues.

Also Read: Affordable yet enchanting ways to beautify your dining room