World Chocolate Day 2022: 4 Super easy health-friendly treats you should try at home

Just like love, chocolate does not need a specific day to be celebrated. The sweet aroma and silky texture not only melt on the tongue in just a few minutes but also satisfies us deeply as it produces happy hormones while making us smile inside out. If you want to indulge in chocolate bites that do not hamper your health goals but add up to your both physical and mental well-being, then you must secure a place in your kitchen cabinets for dark chocolates. Made with cocoa beans, dark chocolate boasts essential antioxidants and flavanols that will aid in boosting mood, managing weight and keeping your blood pressure in check. It is said that ‘the more bitter, the better for your health.’ On this world chocolate day, ditch those sugar-loaded chocolates and gorge on these below super easy health-friendly recipes to satiate your cravings healthily.

Dark chocolate oats mousse

Ingredients required

250 grams of oats

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

4 pieces of dark chocolate, melted

1 cup of milk

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Berries, chopped

Almond, chopped

Method

Take a bowl and mix cocoa powder and oats together.

Now, add milk and drizzle honey and chocolate over it.

Add chia seeds and top with the berries and almonds.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes and serve chilled.

Ragi cake

Ingredients required

50 grams dark chocolate, compound, melted

2 eggs, whisked

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup ragi flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Method

Take a bowl and add ragi flour and baking powder to it.

Now, take another bowl and mix melted chocolate, brown sugar and butter together. Add this mixture to the bowl of flour and stir well. Make sure that there are no lumps in the mixture.

Bake it in a preheated oven at 150 degrees C for 15 minutes.

Dark chocolate milkshake

Ingredients required

1 Frozen banana

1 teaspoon peanut butter

1 glass of Almond milk

20 grams dark chocolate, melted

Walnuts, chopped

Almond, chopped

Method

Take a blender and blend all the ingredients together.

Add ice if needed.

Serve chilled

Walnut & Fig Chocolate bars

Ingredients required

200 grams dark chocolate, melted

1½ teaspoon coconut oil

½ cup walnuts, chopped

9 dried figs, diced

Salt as per the taste

Method

Take a big bowl and add walnuts and figs to it and stir well until they are completely coated with the chocolate. Now drizzle the coconut oil over this and stir well.

Now, sprinkle salt over this and place it in the refrigerator until set.

Cut the bars into a rectangle shape and relish.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.

