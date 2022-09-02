World Coconut Day: Coconut Oil to coconut vinegar, uncover the health benefits of various forms of coconut

On every 2nd of September, the world celebrates Coconut Day to shed the limelight on several health benefits of using coconut as it is touted to be one of the healthiest food choices. Coconut is a versatile food choice that can be blended into multiple food preparations and can still provide a luscious taste along with multiple health benefits. It's sweet, crunchy, rich and milky flavour can be used in multiple forms to reap the maximum benefits. From Coconut Oil to coconut vinegar, here we bring you varied ways to consume this wholesome fruit along with the health benefits it can enrich you with.

Coconut oil

The oil obtained from coconut is edible in nature and is packed with Vitamin C, folate, calcium and potassium and is flaunted to boost digestion, boost immunity, and amping energy levels while enhancing the quality of skin health. While dice in some coconut oil to prep your regular meals is one of the significant ways to get the maximum benefits, its paybacks go beyond just cooking. Because of its high antioxidants, coconut oil can be utilised to improvise skin and hair health as well. Not only it will hydrate and moisturize your skin well but it will also aid in protecting you from harmful rays of the sun.

Coconut water

One of the best hydrators in the market, Coconut water is highly nutritive and is enriched with varied Vitamins and Minerals that can do wonders to your overall health. The high dosage of electrolytes it contains nourishes your body by keeping it peppy. Coconut water is low in carbohydrates and high in amino acids which assist in aiding digestion while easing weight loss. You can mix some chia seeds in coconut water to enhance the health benefits.

Coconut milk

The nutrition profile of coconut milk is different in varied subtypes. While skimmed coconut milk is low in fat content, the unskimmed or thicker version is high in calories and fat. Right from calcium, iron, magnesium and potassium- coconut milk holds multiple nutrients that assist in firming muscles and decreasing high blood pressure levels while promoting heart health. Do toss in Thai Curry with veggies, vegan oatmeals, pancakes and pudding to gain the highest benefits.

Coconut vinegar

Coconut vinegar has been gaining much momentum among health and fitness enthusiasts for a long time now. Right from weight loss to improving digestion- coconut vinegar boasts a wide range of health benefits that keeps you in fine fettle. Coconut vinegar has a very low GI i.e. 35 on the scale which is extremely profitable for diabetic patients, and for those who are trying to reduce their weight. Moreover, it can effectively treat dark spots, dark circles, acne scars and wrinkles, giving you clearer and unblemished skin while curbing hunger and shedding off pounds from your body. You can consume it by diluting some amount of coconut vinegar in water or can also drizzle some over your salads or marinades as a dressing.

Now that you know the incredible health benefits of varied forms of this superfood, what’s stopping you from adding this to your diet?

