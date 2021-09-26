World Contraception Day 2021: Theme, history, significance and everything you need to know

Marked on September 26, World Contraception Day is celebrated to raise awareness and recognise the importance of family planning across the globe. Ever since the pandemic occurred, the reason to raise awareness around family planning, the wellbeing of women, the use of contraception has increased. This day highlights the importance of having the equal right to know and to decide freely on the responsibility of having children and the number of children. Due to technological advancement, individuals now have the bandwidth to make informed choices for their own sexual and reproductive health.

This day aims to increase contraceptive knowledge and empowers the youth to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

World Contraception Day was established in 2007 by ten International family planning organisations to raise awareness about contraception. It was aimed to empower couples to make informed choices about family planning.

The ten organisations included Asian Pacific Council on Contraception, Centro Latinoamericano Salud y Mujer, European Society of Contraception and Reproductive Health, German Foundation for World Population, International Federation of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, International Planned Parenthood Federation, Marie Stopes International, Population Services International, The Population Council, The USAID, Women Deliver. It is supported by a coalition of 15 international NGOs and scientific and medical societies.

The theme for this year on World Contraception Day is ‘Contraception: It’s your life, it’s your responsibility’.

According to research, 70 per cent of women do not have access to contraceptives. This can lead to an increase in maternal mortality, unwanted pregnancy and HIV. As a result, women living in areas with zero access to contraceptive methods have high rates of HIV.

Hence, awareness of the usage of contraceptive methods can help women and couples make informed choices. It can help improve the sexual and reproductive health of women and their overall wellbeing.

