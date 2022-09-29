World Heart Day: 4 Common mistakes that are taking a toll on your heart health

As per WHO, heart disease stands the topmost cause of death on a global level, escalating the estimation to 18.6 million lives every year. All credit goes to the poor and unhealthy lifestyle, nutrition deficit diet and sedentary living. Besides elders, teenagers and youngsters are also suffering from heart problems and people of any age group are at a higher risk of heart-related complications. World Heart Day is celebrated every 29th of September with the intent to proliferate awareness about the rising concerns of heart health and cardiovascular illnesses. Lifestyle factors play a major role in declining heart health and therefore we jot down some of the common mistakes that people does on a regular basis that can further deteriorate the well-being of the heart. Do give a read and keep a tab on such errors to keep your heart supple. Elevated stress levels

While the dietary aspect is always considered prominent when it comes to the heart, high-stress levels can easily weaken the muscles of the heart while leading to multiple heart-related diseases. Long-term stress escalates the cortisol levels in the body which further raises high blood pressure, chest pain, irregular heartbeats and triglyceride, all of which contribute to multiple heart problems. Do manage your stress while maintaining a good sleeping schedule for effective results.

Inactive routine Sitting all day long, scrolling and binge eating is a part of most people’s lifestyles. It can not only take you close to multiple conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity but also double up your chances to get fatal heart diseases. Make sure to incorporate physical activities into your lifestyle for 30-45 minutes to maintain a healthy heart and good physical well-being. Over-consuming salt Consumption of excessive sodium amps up blood pressure levels becoming a risk factor for multiple heart diseases. Well, you might decrease the quantities of salt in your diet but what about the sodium that is hidden? A plethora of packaged and canned food items including vegetables and soups, lunch meats, and frozen snacks contain too much salt that easily passes your eyes. Make sure to go through the nutrition labels thoroughly and compare food items before buying. Moreover, try to substitute salt from natural herbs and spices to decrease salt consumption.