World Heart Day: THESE healthy habits can keep cardiovascular diseases at bay

World Heart Day is observed on September 29 to inform people about cardiovascular diseases and their risk factors. These healthy habits can keep your heart healthy and reduce the risk of diseases.

Heart diseases are the leading causes of death around the world. So, we should invest some extra time to take care of our hearts to keep them healthy and fit. And this requires regular healthy eating and workout habits to keep it functioning properly. Hence, World Heart Day is one of the most important days to increase awareness amongst people globally about heart diseases. This day is observed every year on September 29.

Now only awareness, World Heart Day is also designated to inform people about the prevention measures of heart diseases and how to take care of it. This day was declared in the year 2000. So, on this day, let’s help you with the information about how to keep your heart healthy.

World Heart Day 2020: Things to do for keeping your heart healthy.

Common factors that cause cardiovascular disease

These are the common factors that cause heart diseases:

1.Unhealthy eating habits.

2.Overweight or obesity.

3.Lack of physical activity.

4.High blood pressure

5.High cholesterol.

6.Diabetes.

7.Family history of cardiovascular diseases.

8.Smoking.

Healthy habits to keep all heart diseases at bay

Opt for these healthy habits regularly to keep your heart health on a check and heart diseases away:

Workout regularly

Often, we avoid our regular workout routine due to work pressure and busy schedules. But we should invest at least 30 minutes each day for exercise. It can be anything, like:

1.Walking.

2.Cycling.

3.Jogging.

4.Swimming.

5.Zumba dance.

6.Any active sport.

7.Aerobics.

Healthy eating

Include healthy foods in your regular diet routine like avocado, nuts, legumes, spinach, oatmeal, berries, salmon etc. And try to use olive oil for cooking. Always have home-cooked foods most of the time.

Only healthy fats, not trans ones

We need saturated, polyunsaturated and unsaturated fats for our body and not trans fats which are found in processed and fried foods. Because trans fats increase the risk of having heart diseases and stroke. It clogs the arteries by raising LDL (bad cholesterol) and lowering HDL (good cholesterol).

Proper sleep

Sleep is an essential factor of a healthy heart, so never be sleep deprived. Six to eight hours of sleep every night is important to stay healthy.

Try to quit smoke

Smoking is one of the most important factors for cardiovascular disease. The chemicals in cigarettes promote the development of plaque in arteries causing heart diseases.

Meditate

Stress is another major factor that increases the risk of having cardiovascular diseases. So, to reduce your stress level, meditate regularly.

Maintain dental hygiene

According to research, people with gum diseases also have risk factors for heart diseases. So, maintain your dental hygiene. Brush twice a day and floss daily.

