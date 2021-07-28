World Hepatitis Day 2021: Know the importance of timely testing and treatment for Hepatitis

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, we tell you how timely testing and treatment can save your life. Read on to know more about this, and consult your doctor on an immediate basis.

Hepatitis can be termed as a silent killer as a large number of people who have it aren’t even unaware of it. Are you aware? Hepatitis viruses can be the culprit behind hepatitis causing inflammation of the liver.

You will be shocked to know that there are 5 types of hepatitis - A, B, C, D, and E. You may get infected with Hepatitis A when the person consumes contaminated food or drinks water infected with the feces of a person with hepatitis A. Hepatitis B and C happens due to the transmission through semen, vaginal fluids, and blood and can be passed from a mother to a newborn during delivery. Sharing needles and unprotected sex can also put you at the risk of Hepatitis B and C. Hepatitis D can happen to a person owing to infectious body fluids. Hepatitis E can be transmitted from the poop or if you drink or eat something that has been in contact with the stool of the person suffering from it. Hence, one needs to be vigilant about health.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis?

Fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, poor appetite, dark urine, joint pain, yellow skin, and joint pain are some of the commonly seen symptoms of it. Once you notice the symptoms then you have to consult the doctor without any further delay. Not doing so can be life-threatening for you.

Know why timely diagnosis and treatment are essential in managing Hepatitis

The majority of the people who suffer from this condition are unaware of its consequences and seem to take it lightly. The hepatitis epidemic is silent as most of the people having hepatitis B and C may not show any signs or symptoms and may unknowingly spread the virus to others. Screening can help one with a thorough evaluation and prompt treatment and halts the progression of liver disease to cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and morbidity and mortality linked with the condition. Yes, that’s right! Hepatitis can permanently damage the liver by disrupting its functioning. Various tests like blood, liver biopsy, and liver ultrasound can be carried out in the ones who showcase the symptoms of hepatitis. After the correct diagnosis, treatment can be prescribed in the form of medication. But, if your liver is permanently damaged then you will require a liver transplant.

Takeaway: You will have to report any abnormal changes occurring in the body to the doctor on an immediate basis. Doing so can help you save your liver from serious damage. The hepatitis A and B vaccine can help tackle the disease. Though, the vaccine will not treat an active infection that has already developed in the body.

About the author: Dr Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital

