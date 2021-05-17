World Hypertension Day 2021: Importance of monitoring BP to prevent hypertension in COVID 19 crisis

World Hypertension Day is celebrated to raise awareness amongst people about hypertension. So, Dr. Chetan Bhambure, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist makes us understand why it’s important to monitor your blood pressure to prevent hypertension in COVID 19 crisis.

World Hypertension Day is celebrated to raise awareness against hypertension. Coronavirus has wreaked havoc all over the world. Those with comorbidities such as diabetes, cancer, and hypertension are at a high risk of getting sick from Covid-19. Hence, it is the need of the hour for those with hypertension to monitor blood pressure at home. Not maintaining healthy blood pressure will also raise the risk of serious complications owing to Covid-19. There is higher mortality and morbidity in Covid patients with hypertension. So, Dr. Chetan Bhambure, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road talks about why it’s important to monitor your blood pressure daily during the COVID 19 crisis.

1-Those who are already taking medication for high blood pressure should stay in touch with the doctor and make changes in the management of BP as per the doctor’s suggestion.

2-Some over-the-counter medications taken without the prescription of a doctor will lead to hypertension. So, do not self-medicate.

3-Alcohol and caffeine will cause hypertension so limit their consumption.

4-Stress can also increase your risk of hypertension so try to de-stress by doing yoga or meditation. Furthermore, exercise on a daily basis.

5-Eat a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and pulses. Do not eat junk, oily, processed, and canned foods. Avoid foods with artificial sweeteners and carbonated drinks.

How to monitor blood pressure at home?

1-Choose an appropriate blood pressure monitor as suggested by the doctor.

2-You will have to sit still and avoid drinking caffeinated beverages or exercising 30 minutes before monitoring the blood pressure. Try to empty your bladder before measuring the BP.

3-Sit straight and your feet should be flat on the floor. Do not sit with crossed legs. Then, check the instructions given on the blood pressure monitor and do accordingly.

4-Take the readings every day for 2 times, once in the morning and once in the evening. Check the BP at the same time.

5-Take 2-2 readings back to back just to make sure that the readings are proper. Keep a blood pressure journal just to record your readings. Use a good quality blood pressure monitor, and if you notice any abnormal readings then consult your doctor on an immediate basis. Do not ignore your health, and stay safe.

Also Read: International Day of Families: 6 Ways to build a blissful relationship with your family amid COVID 19 crisis

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×