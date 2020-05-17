World Hypertension Day: Dr Ravi Gupta answers FAQs of high blood pressure

Many of us have a lot of queries about hypertension. And that's why we asked Dr. Ravi Gupta, Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, to answer some of the commonly asked questions.

Hypertension which is also known as high blood pressure is a serious medical condition and many people across the world are suffering from the same. It occurs when blood pressure increases to unhealthy levels. It can also lead to other health conditions such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure and blindness among others. Did you know it is one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide? Speaking of the main contributors, elevated BP could be due to obesity, stress, older age, genetics, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

It is known as a silent killer as signs and symptoms are easily missable and medication and lifestyle changes are part of treatment. Some of the common red flags are headaches, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain and blood in the urine. Today on World Hypertension Day, we asked Dr. Ravi Gupta, Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, to answer some of the commonly asked questions. Read on to know more.

Q: What is the most common cause of hypertension?

A: The common causes of hypertension (high blood pressure) are mostly 95% not known whereas 5% hypertension known as secondary hypertension where we know the reasons and we can treat for the same to reduce hypertension. Likewise, lack of physical activity, stress, and too much salt intake can also be the culprits.

Q: How can one prevent the development of hypertension in simple ways?

A: To manage high blood pressure, it is essential to lower sodium intake. Avoid adding extra salt to the food. Exercise at least for half-an-hour cut down on smoking and alcohol, and lead a stress-free life. You can opt for relaxation techniques such as meditation or yoga. Take your medications from time to time and monitor your blood pressure daily.

Q: Many people take it lightly, what you have to say to them?

A: If you are not taking any efforts to bring your numbers down then you are doing it all wrong. You will be shocked to know that uncontrolled blood pressure can raise your risk of heart attack or a stroke. This is so because hypertension leads to thickening and hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis). It can also invite heart failure and aneurysm (in this, the part of one’s artery wall weakens, causing it to widen abnormally).

Q: How effective is a DASH diet which is often recommended to high BP patients?

A: Following Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can be beneficial for people with high blood pressure. It encourages people to reduce the amount of sodium in their diet. It involves whole grains, fresh fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy foods. Speak to your doctor before opting for it.

Q: Can it be cured or just controlled?

A: It is no brainer that hypertension is a chronic disease. Hence, it can be controlled or managed with medications prescribed by the doctor. But it can’t be cured. People will have to adhere to a healthy lifestyle such as opting for a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, go for follow-ups and continue taking medications, to control their hypertension.

Q: Does hypertension in children exist?

A: High blood pressure in children younger than 6 years of age tends to occur by some other medical condition like kidney disease or hormonal disorders. Similarly, those children who are older can develop hypertension owing to various causes like faulty eating habits, not exercising daily, and obesity.

