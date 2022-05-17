World Hypertension Day: Easy ways to cut down on salt consumption to combat high blood pressure

Hypertension, a synonym for high blood pressure is one of the paramount issues affecting an enormous population on a global level and this percentage continues to escalate. Being one of the leading causes of various health ailments, especially heart problems, high blood pressure levels in the body requires proper medical intervention along with an adjustment in dietary aspects. World Hypertension Day falls on the 17th of May every year: promote awareness about this serious medical condition to safeguard the health of the public.

When it comes to hypertension, high salt consumption is known as one of the prominent dietary factors that hinder the functioning of kidneys and further contribute to high blood pressure levels. Restricting sodium in the diet or abiding by the standard recommended intake can do wonders for hypertension while saving you from tonnes of health glitches.

But if you don’t know how to go about it since salt is the elementary necessity to add flavour to the food, then here are some easy ways to cut down on salt consumption to tackle hypertension.

Let go of processed food items

As per the health aficionados and various researchers “processed food items are loathed in salt.” Even if you are opting for products that carry the tag of less sodium, a lot of them are hinted with a high percentage of salt to keep up with the taste. Moreover, such products are rich in trans fats, bad carbs and preservatives that will only harm your health in multiple ways. Make sure that you consume natural homemade food items especially (whole foods) to consume less salt.

Say no to condiments

We often choose the healthy way by switching our meals but end up filling our nourishing meals with unhealthy ingredients or condiments like vinegar, mayo, mustard and many others. These condiments are enriched with vague calories, additives, sugar and extremely great quantities of salt. Even a single teaspoon of such dressings or sauces can play wreak havoc on your sodium numbers. Instead, go natural, staple your food with a homemade version and load it over your food as much as you want. When you prep your condiments, you know what and how many quantities of ingredients you have used in them and this is the safest way to go the less-sodium way.

Use more herbs and spices

Reaching out for alternatives is yet another incredible way to say no to high quantities of sodium. Accompany your meals with natural herbs and spices to counterbalance the necessity of salt. Herbs and natural seasonings offer plenty of health-benefiting properties and nutrients, making your meal flavourful and healthy. Herbs like cayenne pepper, basil, oregano, pepper, sprigs, and rosemary are all vital options to season your regular meals. You can also use double fortified salts (but in limited quantities).

Be cautious when eating out or buying foods

The sodium level is different in different dishes and varies from one place to another. If you are eating out, make sure that you check out with the staff of the place about the quantities of the salt or ask them to offer you low-salt choices instead of just passively consuming what they are serving. Remember, high blood pressure can be tackled with healthy dietary changes that are blended well into your lifestyle. Similarly, before buying any food item, check the nutrition label thoroughly. Some items even have hidden salt that is hinted to add up to the shelf life. Food items such as canned products, cheese, condiments and sauces mostly contain unseen salt quantities.

