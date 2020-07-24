World IVF Day: What are myths and facts about IVF treatments?

World IVF Day: Are you planning for an IVF treatment, but have many questions in mind? Then read on as we are addressing questions with actual facts.

Any assisted reproduction process is surrounded by varied myths and misconceptions, and the advent of the pandemic has aggravated that. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is one of the types of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that works using a combination of medicines and surgical procedures in order to help sperm fertilize an egg after which the fertilized egg is implanted in the uterus. First, a woman is prescribed medication to make her eggs mature and ready for fertilization. Next, the doctor performs a procedure called egg retrieval, post which, the sperms and the eggs are fertilized in the IVF lab.

After that 1 fertilized eggs (embryos) of good quality are transferred into a woman’s uterus and the woman may become pregnant if the embryo implants itself in the lining of the uterus. Some IVF clinics also transfer more than 1 embryo, but it is not advisable. In case, if you want to opt for an IVF treatment but are scared to do so because of the myths surrounding it then you are at the right place. There are many misconceptions regarding IVF owing to the lack of knowledge about it. Clearing all the doubts regarding this treatment can help one to get rid of the stigma attached to it.

Below are some of the myths that we have busted for your benefit.

Myth: To take an IVF treatment, one is required to get admitted in the clinic/hospital

Fact: No, one has to be there in the clinic for a couple of hours during the egg pick-up and the embryo transfer procedures. No normal patient is admitted for days during the course of their IVF treatment.

Myth: IVF is not safe

Fact: It is a safe procedure that gives you a chance at parenthood. So, make sure that you pick a certified, well-known Fertility Clinic/Hospital

Myth: Only young couples can benefit from it

Fact: Fertility is classified as a disease of the reproductive organs by WHO, and can affect any individual irrespective of their age. It is imperative that you address the problem at the right time and at the right place, and seek professional guidance for the best possible outcome.

Myth: IVF can cause multiple pregnancies

Fact: Some IVF clinics transfer more than 1/2 embryo, but it is not advisable as it could lead to multiple complications. It is imperative to choose the right fertility clinic, who will not only guide but also ensure the utmost safety of you throughout the process.

Myth: Babies born via IVF are born with birth defects/ or are caesarian deliveries

Fact: IVF is only a process that enables a couple to conceive. Post conception, pregnancy is as standard or risky such as natural pregnancy. Any defects could be related to the genetic history of the parents and not with the IVF treatment. However, women conceiving at a later age are definitely susceptible to complications like any other normal late pregnancy.

Myth: IVF is 100% successful

Fact: The success rate may vary. It will depend on various factors such as age, lifestyle, fertility levels of both the parents. The male counterparts are equal contributors to a couple’s conception journey.

Myth: IVF Treatment means that the woman will conceive with somebody else’s eggs and sperms

Fact: No. Partnering with the right IVF clinic will ensure that you first try as much as possible to conceive with your own eggs and sperms. IVF is a process that first tries to help you conceive with your own gametes. However, in very few extreme cases, donor cycles will be advised.

Myth: A couple can try to conceive until the age of 40 years

Fact: The fertility of a woman reduces drastically after the age of 35 years. Fertility treatments should, therefore, be done at the earliest, keeping in mind the time-sensitive nature of it.

Myth: There will be no problem in conceiving again after the first natural conception

Fact: Secondary infertility is quite a common entity even after the first natural conception.

By Dr. Bharati Dhorepatil, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

