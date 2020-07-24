World IVF Day: What technological advancements happened since its inception?

World IVF Day: Since its inception in the year 1978, many major developments have taken place in this ART treatment that has helped to increase the chances of conception by many folds.

July 24th 1978 was a monumental day in the field of reproductive medicine. British Gynaecologist Patrick Steptoe and Scientist Robert Edwards created history by pioneering the birth of world’s first baby conceived through IVF. The child was named Louise Brown, who turns 42 today and this day is marked as World IVF and World Embryologist day. Her birth was a culmination of decades of scientific research and experimentation. Since then, more than 8 million babies have been born through IVF and numerous couples who were facing fertility issues, have been able to experience the joys of parenthood.

In today’s world, IVF has evolved into an assisted reproductive technique that is safe, efficient, readily accessible and affordable. A procedure that was considered to be a miracle in 1978 is now seen as the go-to solution for almost all fertility issues. This can largely be attributed to refinements in laboratory technology as well as the clinical practices.

Technological advancements in IVF since 1978

The IVF technology available today is a result of years of research and hard work of scientists and embryologists all over the world. Louise Brown’s mother was warned that the chances of success of her IVF procedure would be one in a million. Today the average IVF success rate is around 40 per cent and this figure is only likely to increase with further development in IVF technology.

IVF cycles involve a lot of procedures like hormone stimulation, egg retrieval, embryo development, embryo transfer and then tests for clinical pregnancy. Over the last 42 years, major developments have been made in each of these processes that have helped to increase the chances of conception by many folds.

Here are a few recent advancements that have helped the industry leap towards a more promising future:

Pre-implantation Genetic Screening: A test to detect embryos that may have chromosomal abnormalities to ensure a higher chance of conception post successful implantation.

Endometrial receptivity array (ERA) Testing: This test helps in determining the ideal time to implant the embryos for maximizing the chances of successful conception. It helps to assess the receptivity of the endometrium and determine the best day for implantation.

Time-lapse imaging of embryos: This process consists of an incubator called embryo scope that maintains the necessary atmospheric conditions for a living embryo while taking pictures of its development at regular intervals. It helps embryologist to monitor the embryos without taking them out of the incubator.

Magnetic activated cell sorting: Furthermore, there are many remarkable breakthroughs in treating male infertility, like Magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS) which helps in the detection of damaged sperms in a semen sample.

All in all, IVF has come a long way, where these technological advancements have made it more accessible and affordable with high success rates.

Societal Acceptance

IVF has opened a gateway to a deeper understanding of human reproduction. It has helped in the growing acceptance of human infertility and complexities along with the idea of assisted reproduction resulting in numerous couples achieving their dream of having a child of their own.

Though it faced a lot of opposition and scepticism when it was first introduced, IVF quickly became more widespread and accepted. Louise Brown and her parents were victims of the societal stereotyping and were extremely demeaned in the initial years of her birth by the society including the media.

However, when people of the contemporary era realized that the world’s first “test-tube baby” was just like any other normal child, people started accepting IVF as a legitimate revolution in the field of medicine.

If we were to observe just India when it comes to IVF, in terms of technology and treatments our country has become an international hub for couples seeking fertility-related solutions. There are numerous hospitals and fertility clinics that provide various ART treatments and help couples conceive, but when it comes to societal acceptance and awareness, we still have miles to go.

Fertility issues can be deeply overwhelming and stressful for a couple. Adding up the judgement they face from relatives, family, friends, and society at large if they seek treatments, just discourage people from visiting fertility centres and getting themselves checked.

To strike a common misconception and biggest stigma surrounding IVF is that the child conceived out of this process will not belong to the couple, as in will not have their genetic thread or people are scared that the child will not be ‘normal’ as compared to natural conception.

Due to efforts taken by doctors and the Government alike, a large chunk of people across the country are now aware of the facts of the process, which has resulted in couples being more forthcoming about their issues.

Infertility is a subject that is still rarely spoken about. Couples seeking IVF treatment do not wish people to know about it. Though they are informed but still very shy or ashamed about it.

As we celebrate World IVF Day this year, let us decide as a society to remove the stigma around infertility and IVF; be more vocal about it to treat the complexities on time.

Facing fertility issues is not an indication of personal failure, it is just another health issue that can be treated. You need not deny yourself the enormous joy of experiencing parenthood. IVF can help us achieve it if we will let it.

By Dr. Aindri Sanyal, Clinical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata.

