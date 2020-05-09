World Lupus day: What is lupus? Know its symptoms, causes and types

World Lupus Day is celebrated every year on May 10 to raise awareness about the dangerous disease. Read on to know the symptoms, causes and types of the disease.

World Lupus Day is observed every year on May 10 to raise awareness about the chronic autoimmune disease which many people suffer from across the globe. According to the estimates of the Lupus Foundation of America, at least 5 million people have lupus in some form or the other. Women are more likely to develop this disease than men. However, the awareness of this dangerous disease is still very low. Hence, World Lupus Day is celebrated to educate more people about the condition.

Lupus is an autoimmune condition that can damage any part of your body. In this condition, the immune system malfunctions and becomes unable to identify the pathogens trying to enter our body and attack the body’s healthy tissues. In other words, the immune system attacks normal healthy cells. This can cause inflammation, pain and damage to different parts of the body.

Here is everything you need to know about Lupus.

Causes of Lupus

The exact cause of the debilitating disease is unknown, but some underlying factors may lead to lupus including:

1) Exposure to toxins, smoke and stress are some of the potential triggers of the disease.

2) Having a family history of lupus can increase your risk of developing the disease.

3) Abnormal growth of some hormones like estrogen can contribute to the disease.

4) Long-term use of certain medication can have a side effect and has been linked with lupus.

Types of Lupus

Systemic Lupus: It affects a major organ in the body such as the heart, lungs, kidneys or brain. This is the most common type of lupus.

Cutaneous Lupus: It occurs on the skin in the form of rashes and permanent lesions with scarring.

Drug-induced Lupus: This is caused by consuming high doses of certain medications. It accounts for 10 percent of all lupus cases.

Neonatal Lupus: It is a rare condition that affects infants whose mothers have a certain autoimmune disease.

Symptoms of Lupus

The symptoms of the disease may depend on the part of the body that has been affected. However, the most common symptoms of lupus include:

High fever.

Lethargy.

Body aches.

Pain in the joints.

Shortness of breath.

Dry eyes and mouth.

Chest pain.

Headaches.

Confusion.

Memory loss.

Rashes.

Swollen joints.

Hair loss.

Problems with lungs, kidneys, or thyroid.

Most of these symptoms are similar to other diseases, which is why a thorough check-up is the only way to ensure if you suffer from the disease.

Treatment

There is no cure for the disease, but prescribed medication along with some lifestyle changes can help relieve the symptoms of the disease.

