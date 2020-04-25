World Malaria Day: Busting 6 myths you may have about the deadly disease

World Malaria Day is observed on 25th April, with the idea to recognize the global efforts made to control the disease. Read on to know if what you thought about malaria is true or not.

World Malaria Day is observed on 25th April to recognize the global efforts made to control the vector-borne disease. It highlights the need for commitment and investment for malaria prevention and control. According to the World Health Organization, around 200 million cases of the disease are found every year despite the efforts to curb it. Malaria poses a threat to a major part of the world’s population. While the numbers are alarming, proper knowledge and basic precautions can help alleviate the risk of contracting the disease.

Malaria is a parasitic disease caused by Plasmodium parasites that are spread by the bite of the female mosquito, Anopheles. Common symptoms of malaria include fever, headache and chills. They usually appear 10-15 days after the mosquito bite. There are several myths about malaria that keep floating around in the world that definitely need addressing to understand what we are dealing with.

Here are some of the most common myths about malaria you should know the truth about.

Myth 1: You’re immune if you get malaria once.

Being infected once doesn’t make you immune to the disease. It is not safe to assume that you don’t need protection if you have been bitten once.

Myth 2: You’re safe in air-conditioned rooms

Yes, staying in air-conditioned rooms may reduce the risk of being bitten by a mosquito at night. But you will still need extra protection to safeguard yourself against malaria.

Myth 3: Malaria isn’t fatal

Not every case is fatal, but malaria can kill if not treated in time.

Myth 4: Malaria doesn’t spread in the dry season

Even though mosquitoes are more active in the rainy season that doesn’t mean that they aren’t active in the dry season. You should always keep yourself protected from malaria by practicing the necessary precautionary measures.

Myth 5: Risks are the same for everyone

Young children and infants are more vulnerable to the disease than adults. This happens majorly because their immune system isn’t fully developed.

Myth 6: Mosquitoes only bite in the night

The Anopheles mosquito that transmits malaria mostly bite at night. But Aedes mosquito, which can cause dengue, Zika, Chikungunya is active mostly during the day.

