World Malaria Day: Discover dietary tips to help you swiftly recover from Malaria

Celebrated on April 25 every year, World Malaria Day aids in increasing the awareness of this life-threatening disease among people and alerting them about the ways that safeguard their health. Malaria is a deadly disease that is transmitted via the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. When this mosquito bites you, the plasmodium parasite it contains gets entered into your blood causing plenty of disturbing symptoms. The very common signs of this disease include high fever and shaking. Moreover, if the disease is left untreated it can lead to an increased decline in the blood platelets and can further take a toll on the life. While proper medications are important to treat this condition, the dietary intervention also plays a significant role in easing the symptoms and healthy recovery. Nourishing foods that you put on your plate not only gives you ample energy but also accelerates your recovery process while making you heal healthily from within.

Here are some dietary tips to help you swiftly recoup from Malaria.

Hydration is the very first step

Water in itself is an incredible nutrient that can heal you while flushing out the toxins from the body. Malaria patients usually experience loss of water, appetite and electrolytes which only makes the body weak and tired. Drinking good quantities of water every day will amp up the energy levels, keeps the mind active and assist in faster recovery. In addition to regular water, people suffering from malaria can also inculcate coconut water, lemon water, water-rich fruits, and homemade juices to retain the lost electrolytes from the body.

Do inculcate protein

Right from strengthening muscles to repairing body cells- protein can do a lot to the human body. The symptoms of Malaria can make the body fragile while leading to loss of muscles and even muscle aches in the body. Increasing the consumption of protein is one of the best ways to increase your energy levels and heal body tissues and cells with the proper dosage of amino acids that protein offers to accelerate the recovery process. Do include legumes, nuts and green vegetables to get the maximum and paramount dosages or protein.

Decrease the consumption of fats

Fat is an essential macronutrient that is required for the smooth functioning of the body but when suffering from malaria, pay heed to the consumption of fats and always abide by the rule of "moderation is the key." Because your body is already weak, fatty foods are a little hard for your digestive system and can lead to various digestive issues like bloating, indigestion, and stomach ache that can only worsen your condition. Always add good sources of fats to your diet to avoid any complications. Omega-3s and omega 6s fats contain anti-inflammatory properties and will aid in reducing inflammation in the body. You can have soaked nuts or almond milk to reap the maximum benefits.

Indulge in vitamins and minerals

Your body goes through a decreased appetite in this condition that can lead to a deficiency of vitamins and minerals in the body, hampering the recovery process. Vitamins and minerals obtained from natural, seasonal and fresh fruits and veggies not only take care of your energy levels but also boost your immune system and detoxify your body which ultimately leads to hale and hearty recovery. You can add local seasonal fruits like papaya, oranges, apples, berries or greens to your diet to get the optimum dosage of vitamins.

Also Read: World Malaria Day 2020: Busting 6 myths you may have about the deadly disease