World Meditation Day 2020: Check out the step by step beginner's guide to meditation

World Meditation Day 2020: Paloma Gangopadhyay, Celebrity Yoga Instructor and Meditation Expert, has shared beginner's guide to meditation. Read on to know more.

Stress and anxiety are very common these days. Many of us fight with these mental health monsters almost daily. And now, stress has gone beyond roof as we cope up with COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. For the unversed, one of the best ways to deal with them is meditation. As per a study, just a single session of mindful meditation can reverse the physical and psychological toll of stress on the body. Not just stress and anxiety, it can also help to reduce the chances of other health complications including cardiovascular diseases which are related to chronic stress. Speaking of the other Science-backed health benefits, better emotional health, better self-awareness, better sleep, helps to control pain, decreases blood pressure among others.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Paloma Gangopadhyay, Celebrity Yoga Instructor and Meditation Expert, opened up on the same. She said, "Immerse in your deepest ‘realization of the self’. You realise your true purpose of being (existence) when you meditate. Meditation brings out a new perspective in your thoughts. You can think clearly and in the right direction. It brings you clarity of thought and effective action. We look for peace when we have it in ‘us’ and meditation is that journey to the self that brings back the peace in us and wisdom of understanding. Meditation is your key to understand your true self and the universe around you. It increases your power of concentration and the ability to control your emotions and it can be very useful for temper management and control your mood swings."

If you want to meditate and have no idea about it fret not. Paloma also shared beginner's guide for the Pinkvilla readers.

Beginner's Guide to Meditation:

Meditation is an introspective process. It is an ancient science and philosophy behind self-realization and God-realisation. It is a technique to self-heal and connect the body with the mind and spirit, thus channelizing positivity throughout your being. But the technique requires understanding:

1. Choose a quiet corner of your room, sit down quietly, arms by your side, or on the knees as you are comfortable. If you have a weak spine you can rest against the wall. (Posture preferable is lotus posture or vajrasana).

2. Look intensely in front of you, keep your spine straight, breathing normal and slowly close your eyelids and transport your mind to a distant land, a distant thought or memory in your mind which makes you happy and smile, then slowly channelize your emotions towards that very moment or thought.

3. Take a long inhale and a long exhale. Slowly your mind calms. Various other thoughts may keep coming in your mind. At that moment, just let go. Allow your emotions and feelings to flow. Maintain your stillness, maintain the calm.

4. Keep your shoulder relaxed. Concentrate on your breathing. Inhale and exhale using your nostril but the throat is the passageway of the breathing. Inhaling long, as much air you can take in, and exhale, thus, increasing the lung capacity.

5. Thoughts would keep pouring, just keep breathing and stay still and calm. Keep your eyes closed. Belly rise and fall. Let go of yourself of all the emotions, i.e. happiness, anger, frustration, sorrow, despair, hope.

6. Let the tears roll down. Remember it's your healing and it might bring tears. That’s normal.

