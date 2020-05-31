World Meditation Day 2020: Expert REVEALS best time to meditate, dos and don't among others

World Meditation Day 2020: commonly asked questions on meditation answered. Read on to know more.

Meditation is about training the mind to focus and redirect the thoughts. It seems like a herculean task but one can achieve it and reap several benefits. It is getting popular by the day as people discover more about it. Speaking of the health benefits, right from better mood, outlook, healthy sleep patterns, reduce pain to boost the immune system, ease inflammation to boost the growth of gray matter in the brain to better focus and concentration and willpower, the list is never-ending.

The best part is you just need a few minutes, can do it anywhere, without any requirement of special equipment or memberships. However, still many people have several doubts about it. So, as we observe World Meditation Day, we asked Rakhee Mehta, a wellness architect & founder of Magicrise, to answer some commonly asked questions on meditation. Read on to know more.

1. Tips for those who find it difficult to meditate:

Here are some tips to keep in mind:-

1. In the beginning, if you feel restless, it is advised that you shake your hands for a couple of minutes or do some light exercise. And then try to relax.

2. Do pranayama or some yoga asanas before meditation.

3. Take deep breaths 10-15 times. This prepares you to calm down and gets you out of the restless mode.

Q2. Best time to meditate?

Although the hours before sunrise are considered best, most experts say that anytime is a good time.

Q3. What are the common dos and don'ts to follow?

1. Don't judge yourself for thinking, instead remind yourself that thoughts are not the enemy of meditation

2. Don’t assume that you should already know how to meditate instead find a teacher that you love.

3. Don’t label your meditations as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ Instead, notice how you’re performing in life.

4. Don’t strive for perfection. Instead, celebrate your successes.

5. Don’t forget to schedule it. Instead, make it a practice, that is non-negotiable.

Q4. What are the common types of meditation one should know?

There are six popular types of meditation practices:

Mindfulness meditation.

Spiritual meditation.

Focused meditation.

Movement meditation.

Mantra meditation.

Transcendental meditation.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×