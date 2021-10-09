World Mental Health Day 2021: Here’s how Yoga can reduce mental fatigue and help in rejuvenation

The body is not independent of the mind. Therefore, if we keep working on only our physical aspects, without taking care of our mental health, we may end up with an imbalance. Yoga provides us with an excellent way to work on both our physical as well as our mental health as it enables us to connect better with the body, breath and the mind.

Here are a few ways that Yoga can help you rejuvenate and reduce mental fatigue:

1. Start with joint activation – These are simple moves that can be done while lying in bed and are also a great way to start your day. If you often feel tired in the morning and find it difficult to get off the bed, then start with toe scrunches, ankle circles, wrist circles, etc. and you may soon find the intention to get up and start the day.

2. Get on the mat and do some basic breathing exercises like sectional breathing or deep belly breathing. This helps you center yourself, clear the mind and will also help you plan the day better. You can even do more dynamic kriyas like Bhastrika or Kapalabhati, they definitely help eliminate grogginess.

3. Now you can start with some active movements like Surya Namaskara – feel free to choose a pace that you like. If you feel the need to slow down, hold each posture for 30 seconds. If you are craving more intensity, move through the postures seamlessly finding a rhythm with your breath. Let your intuition decide what kind of practice you need.

4. It’s good to include at least one posture of each variety in your practice – forward bend, backbend, twists, side bend, arm balance/inversion. If you’re feeling fatigued start with child pose, then add some side bends, followed by mild backbends like cobra or camel, before moving into a twist. You can then do some hip stretches so you can sit comfortably on the floor for pranayama and meditation.

5. Your second round of breathing practices can be more specific and you can even add breath retention now. Nadi Shuddhi or alternate nostril breathing is a very good breathing practice as it has a balancing effect on the nervous system. You can also repeat sectional breathing, and this time you can add mild breath retention (don’t push yourself too much).

6. After this round of breathing, you may start feeling rather peaceful already as the nervous system would’ve started responding to your practice. You can now move into a meditation of your choice. You’ll find that your mind will be a lot calmer and won’t get distracted as easily.

And like this, in six simple steps, you would’ve recharged your body and relaxed your nervous system. From here, it’s important that you plan a day that is aligned to your energy levels and do not push yourself too much. Nature loves balance and it’s better that we consciously choose to keep our life balanced as otherwise nature does it for us by making us feel unwell or fatigued.

About the author: Ms Namita Piparaiya, Yoga and Ayurveda Lifestyle Specialist, Founder - Yoganama

