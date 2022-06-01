World Milk Day: Different types of plant-based milk you can add to your diet

World Milk Day is celebrated on the 1st of every June to raise awareness about the importance of milk and the essential nutrients it provides to nourish human beings internally. Milk is recognised as the basic source of nutrition for infants but people of other age groups can definitely add a cup of milk to their diet to reap the maximum of protein, calcium, vitamins D, B12 and various other nutrients. While the traditional dairy milk offers a combination of multiple nutrients, filling up your diet with nourishing plant-based milk substitutes is also proven wholesome off late. Homemade plant-based milk is not only nutritious but it is extremely fresh, free of preservatives and cholesterol that can do wonders to your health. What’s more? The rising popularity of plant-based milk opens up nutritious doors for vegans and those with the problem of lactose intolerance.

Here we bring you 4 different types of plant-based milk that are equally nutritious and delicious and can be added to your diet:

Almond Milk

Almond milk is extremely less in calories and is rich in varied nutrients including vitamin E, vitamin D and antioxidants that fight off inflammation and stress. Almond milk not only aids in weight loss but also helps in protecting against heart diseases, cancer while improving bone, eye, and brain health. Moreover, it holds a mineral called zinc, which keeps your skin healthy and supple while reducing hair fall.

Soy Milk

Soy milk is acquired from soybeans and is touted as one of the finest substitutes for dairy milk because of the nutritional profile it holds. Soy milk offers complete protein as it is rich in all 9 amino acids and assists in strengthening muscles while repairing any wear and tear of the ligaments that usually happened post-workout. Great quantities of omega 3s are also found in soy milk that is well known to grease your joints and diminish any pains while keeping the skin supple.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is made from the white flesh of the coconut and is packed with multiple nutrients that aid in weight loss, contribute to building muscles and promotes heart health. Right from boosting immunity to decreasing high cholesterol levels- adding coconut milk to the diet can enrich you with multiple paybacks. A special form of fat known as MCT (Medium-chain triglycerides) is found in coconut milk that is proven to decrease high blood cholesterol levels.

Flax seeds milk

This seed milk is extremely nutritious for the health and is an incredible option for those with dairy or nut allergies. Holds great quantities of protein, calcium, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin D- a cuppa of flaxseed milk regularly can decrease the risk of varied health ailments while keeping you away from high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. You can easily prepare this milk at home in just a few minutes. Besides offering heart-healthy nutrients, flax seeds milk boasts of soluble and insoluble fibre that will keep your gut health in fine fettle.

